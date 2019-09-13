Red Storm rally against Chiefs

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac Lake libero Sydney Andronica had 22 digs as the Red Storm scored a 3-1 win over Saranac Sept. 12.

SARANAC LAKE | After dropping the first game 25-20, the Saranac Lake varsity volleyball team scored wins of 25-9, 25-21 and 25-20 in a 3-1 match win against Saranac Sept. 12.

Sydney Andronica had 22 digs to keep the ball alive for the Red Storm, while Katie Gay had 12 assists and six aces to spark the offense. Madie Gay added 12 kills and seven digs, while Meagan O’Brien had nine assists, Nora Glover six kills and Kelsey Leeret five kills and six digs.

Mikayla St. Louis had seven assists to go with eight kills and nine digs for the Chiefs, while Madison DuBray added 10 digs, Abigail Breyette five kills and 10 digs, Abigail Duquette six assists and six digs, Maddie Beaney six assists and digs, with Kate Siskavich adding five kills and nine digs.

Peru sweeps NCCS

Marie Higgins was again strong from the attack line, connecting for 14 kills as Peru scored wins of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-19 in a 3-0 match win over Northeastern Clinton Sept. 12.

Julia Prescott added seven aces from the serve line and 11 digs for the Indians, while Lauryn Clary had 24 assists. Molly Timmons added four aces and 11 digs, while Mallory Martin had four kills.

For the Cougars, Catherin Foley had 12 digs, while Morgan Monette added 10 and Kelsey Gamache nine.

Patriots sweep past Blue Bombers

AuSable Valley scored game wins of 25-17, 25-11 and 26-24 in a 3-0 win over Lake Placid Sept. 12.

Madison Campbell excelled from the service line with 11 aces in the match, while Abby Sawyer had five digs and three kills. Isabella Joy had six assists.

Dylan Bashaw had eight aces and six digs for the Blue Bombers, while Isabella Armstrong had three kills and six digs. Grace Crawford added six digs, while Evelynn Sharp had five assists.

Beekmantown defeats NAC

The Eagles did not allow more than 13 points defensively against the Northern Adirondack Bobcats Sept. 12, scoring game wins of 25-8, 25-9 and 25-13 in a sweep of the Bobcats.

Jenna Begor had 12 assists, six aces ans six digs for the Eagles, one of three players to have double-digit assists, as Alexys Hawks had 14 assists and five kills while Lizzie Hynes had 12 assists and four kills. Alibra Rodruguez had 10 kills offensively, while Brooke Ruest added four.

Anna Brown had six digs, three aces and three assists for the Bobcats.