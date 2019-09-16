Red Storm rally, move to 2-0

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac Lake’s Rhett Darrah escapes the grasp of Saranac’s Gabriel Clausen as he scrambled for a key first down late in the Red Storms’ 22-15 win over the Chiefs.

SARANAC LAKE | Another solid defensive performance coupled with timely plays in the fourth quarter propelled Saranac Lake to a 22-15 win over Saranac Sept. 14, pulling the Red Storm into a first place tie with Beekmantown in the CVAC football standings.

“I’m just happy for our kids,” said coach Eric Bennett. “They took their lumps last year but dedicated themselves to doing it the right way and have worked their tales off all summer. They have learned lessons in resiliency, team chemistry and character. It has been outstanding.”

“It has been a grind,” said Braden Ryan. “We have put a lot of hard work in and we have the right band of boys and we battle hard.”

“It has been resilience and we never quit,” added Ben Munn. “We have been working hard in practice and we get to the games and we have no stop, especially on defense. We want to bring this program back to a winning tradition.”

Scoreless at halftime, the Chiefs were the first team to put a number on the scoreboard as Bryce Smith returned the opening kickoff of the half 86 yards for a score and a 6-0 lead.

The Red Storm responded with a long drive, ending with a three yard run by Logan Brown, who also ran in the two point conversion for an 8-6 lead.

The score was set up by a long pass from Rhett Darrah which was tipped into the air by Jeffrey LaVair before finding the hands of David Warner for a completion.

Saranac evened the score late in the third when, after a trio of penalties pushed the Red Storm back to their goal line, Connor Kiroy was able to sack Darrah in the endzone for a safety, leveling the game at 8-8.

After and exchange of possessions had Saranac Lake pinned deep, David Warner booted a punt high over the head of the returners which took a huge Red Storm bounce, settling inside the 10 yard line on a punt that traveled 71 yards.

The Chiefs then went three-and-out, punting the ball away to Red Storm return man Braden Ryan, who bobbled the ball momentarily before cutting across the field and scoring on a 47 yard return.

“It bounced off my hands and shoulder pads,” Ryan said. “When I picked the ball up I scanned to see where the hole was and I saw a slew of my teammates on the left so I cut it back real quick and found the hole.

“It really turned the game around in those special team plays.”

The Red Storm scored again on a Munn touchdown of one yard, which was set up by a long scramble attempt by Darrah on third down to move the chains.

“I went out looking for a pass on the boot but I saw a gap where I could turn it back and I had a lot of room on the left side, I was able to get the first down and that was all we needed,” Darrah said. “Great job from the line and my teammates in giving me that hole.”

“We were outmatched size-wise and I think Braden’s punt return was a function of a hot, humid day and a fast, shifty kid was able to make a play around the bigger kids later in the game,” said Bennett. “Rhett’s play was also very gritty.”

Saranac responded with a late touchdown as Smith hauled in a five yard pass from Conner Burns, but Saranac Lake recovered the onside kick attempt to seal the game.

Darrah finished with 53 passing and 32 rushing yards, while Munn led the ground attack with 39 yards. Darrah also added an interception on defense.

For Saranac, Burns finished with 95 passing yards, while Smith had 28 yards of total offense. Addison Kelting led the ground game with 29 yards, while Garrett Adolfo had 28 receiving yards.