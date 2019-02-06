Red Storm rally to tie with St. Lawrence

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Austen Reyell had a pair of assists in the Red Storm’s 4-4 tie against St. Lawrence Tuesday.

SARANAC LAKE | Each time St. Lawrence took the advantage in their Tuesday skate with Saranac Lake, Rhett Darrah had the answer in a 4-4 tie.

When St. Lawrence scored for 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 leads, Darrah was there, recording a hat trick with Austen Reyell (2), Carter Sturgeon (2) and Ben Munn providing assists.

Robert Stephenson gave the Red Storm their only lead in the game in the first period, scoring on assists from Stephen Huyck and Patrick Wamsganz.

Jaden Gladd led a trio of Red Storm goalies in making 10 saves in the game, while Kaylen Reiley had three and Bayden Munn seven.