Red Storm return to C finals

× Expand Nathanael LePage Saranac Lake’s Rhett Darrah scrambles to avoid a sack by Saranac’s Hunter Devins Saturday at Wilson Raymond Field. Darrah threw for 187 yards and a touchdown while also running for 67 yards and a score, as the Red Storm defeated the Chiefs 21-7 in the Class C semifinal.

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake varsity football team earned a shot at the Section VII/Class B Championship with a 21-7 win over Saranac Saturday at Wilson Raymond Field.

The Red Storm defense bailed out its offense in the first half, holding the Chiefs scoreless despite four turnovers.

“We had things rolling in the first half, we just didn’t protect the ball,” Saranac Lake head coach Eric Bennett said. “The second half was more of the same, except we protected the ball. It was nice to see our run game clicking.”

The only score of the first half was a 78-yard pass from the Red Storm’s Rhett Darrah, who found Sam Donaldson open at the right hash marks.

“I faked to the other side, and I knew Sam would be wide open,” Darrah said. “He’s the fastest kid on our team. I just threw it up there and waited for Sam to get under it.”

Despite the turnovers, momentum remained with Saranac Lake, and the Red Storm nearly doubled their lead with the final play before halftime, falling at the 1-yard line.

The second half was cleaner for the home team, with no more turnovers and two more scores. A 1-yard third-quarter touchdown run by Logan Brown and a 14-yard scramble by Darrah in the opening minute of the fourth quarter extended the lead to three possessions.

Brown also came up big defensively, with an interception in the fourth quarter stymieing the Chiefs and allowing the Red Storm to run out more of the clock.

“I knew that there was a guy behind me not covered, and I saw my boys rushing the quarterback,” Brown said. “When they tipped that pass, I saw that ball lollipop and I knew I had it.”

Saranac’s retooled offense finally scored with two minutes remaining, with a 13-yard touchdown run by Garrett Adolfo, but were unable to mount a comeback.

With only three days of practice before the game, Adolfo took over at the quarterback position this week as the coaching staff tried to resolve some of the team’s late-season offensive struggles.

“We tried to change up our offense a little bit, to get the ball in more people’s hands and get out of the pocket a little bit more,” Chiefs coach Dylan Everleth said. “[Adolfo] was very effective.”

While Adolfo made only one completion for 22 yards, compared to Darrah’s 187 yards through the air, he led the Chiefs with 113 rushing yards, followed by Hunter Devins with 96.

On the ground, the Red Storm were led by Ben Munn’s 137 yards.

With the win, Saranac Lake advance to face AuSable Valley in for the Class C sectional championship at noon Saturday, at Plattsburgh High School.

Bennett said his team knows they will have to respond to a talented Patriots offense to win the game.

“We expect to see some dynamic players that are making plays all over the field,” Bennett said.

The Red Storm were on the losing end of the regular-season matchup with the Patriots, and Brown said the team knows they need to avoid making the game harder for themselves with penalties.

“That’s what we did in Ausable,” Brown said. “We shot ourselves in the foot. We’re the reason we lost that game. We killed ourselves, we self-destructed.”

Bennett said his team’s ability to recognize and respond to those self-inflicted wounds would determine what kind of game it will be Saturday.

“If we play mistake-free football, we feel good,” Bennett said. “If we don’t, we’ll be in a dog fight.”