Red Storm rising: Saranac Lake claims first boys soccer crown

Keith Lobdell The Saranac Lake Red Storm won their first boys soccer sectional title with a 1-0 victory over Lake Placid Oct. 30.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Saranac Lake varsity soccer program has been waiting 42 years for this moment.

A year after reaching the Section VII/Class C finals and falling in overtime to Seton Catholic, the Red Storm returned to claim the trophy with a 1-0 win over Lake Placid Oct. 30.

The win secured the first sectional title in boys soccer for the school.

“It is the best feeling in the world,” said sweeper Camden Reiley. “It is school history and we have waited 42 years to bring it home and I could not be happier for the school and for the group of guys who did it with me.”

“It’s surreal right now,” said coach Josh Marlow. “I’m not sure we are really here right now. This is a huge step for the soccer program.”

Reiley put the Red Storm on the board in the 26th minute on what may have been the goal of the season, striking a direct kick from about 40 yards away, putting the ball into the upper, far post panel, over the outstretched arms of Lake Placid goalie John Armstrong and into the net.

“I’ve never place a ball like that before,” said Reiley. “That was perfect placement, you couldn’t ask for a better ball than that.”

Other than the goal, the two teams played the game in the middle third of the field, as the Red Storm would only tally three other shots and Lake Placid would not place a shot within the frame of the goal, with their best chance deflecting off the side of the net.

“It was a very hard fought victory and all of our defenders played well,” said defender Gabe Faubert. “It feels amazing, It is history and it is just amazing to be a part of it.”

“We thought we were going to have to score two,” said Reiley. “(Lake Placid is) a great team and they have a great couple kids up front and we expected them to put one in.”

“It was a long second half,” said Marlow, adding it was the teams goal to play a strong defensive game.

“We have had good defense and playing in Division I had us really battle-tested for a game like this,” he said. “I told the guys before the game you are going to have to stand tall and have a shutout today. We were looking for two goals today, we didn’t get the insurance goal but we only needed one with the way the defense played.”

After the game, both teams came together to shake hands and embrace after the hard fought contest in a show of sportsmanship between the two neighboring schools.

“Lake Placid is a really good team,” said Marlow. “Cooper Grady is a handful and if Connor Reid gets the ball anywhere inside your half, he is in range. We were able to contain those two guys. They are a top notch program, the kids know each other and both teams have quality guys.”

The Red Storm will face the winner of the Section II/Class C title game between Voorheesville and Lake George (Saturday, 3 p.m.) Wednesday, Nov. 6, at a Section II location.