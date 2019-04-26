Red Storm start season with wins

× Expand Peter Fogarty helped lead Saranac Lake to a pair of wins in track and field this week.

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake boys and girls track and field teams opened their season with a pair of wins Wednesday and Thursday, as the boys scored wins of 106-26 over Beekmantown and 106-17 over Seton Catholic.

The girls team, meanwhile, scored wins of 80-47 over Beekmantown and 102-30 over Seton Catholic.

Against Seton Catholic, Micah McCulley, Andrew Fogarty, Peter Fogarty and Caleb Shoemaker won the 3,200 relay for Saranac Lake, while the team of Owen Yando, Brooks Fletcher, McCulley and Connor McMinn won the 1,600 relay and the quartet of Yando, Fletcher, Jacob Adams and Dawson Hough won the 400 relay.

Sawyer Carson won the 110 hurdles, Brooks Fletcher the 100 and 200, Patrick Wamsganz the 400 and triple jump, Anderson Gray the 800, Peter Fogarty the 3,200, Owen Yando the long jump, Patrick Alberga the shot put and Jon Hewitt the discus.

Jake Glicksman scored wins in the 1,600 and 400 hurdles for Seton Catholic.

Against Beekmantown, James Catania joined McCulley and the Fogarty twins in the 3,200 relay win, while the 400 relay team remained the same and the 1,600 relay team won with Wamsganz, Fletcher, Nick Kelting and McCulley.

Fletcher won the 100, Peter Fogarty the 1,600, Wamganz the 400 and triple jump, McCulley the 800, Kelting the 200, Catania the 3,200, Yando the long jump, Alberga the shot put and Hewitt the discus.

Aidan Hoogkamp won the 110 and 400 hurdles for Beekmantown, while Jalen Belrose won the high jump.

In the girls meets, Grace Clark won the 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump against Seton Catholic, while Edina Cecunjanin won the 100 and 200, Faith Rothaupt the 400, Sylvie Linck the 400 hurdles while Mecalyn Sousa swept the shot put and discus. The team of Cecunjanin, Lydia Wamsganz, Lea Kidd and Hailey Cornell won the 400 relay, while Rothaupt, Linck, Gwen Mader and Katie Samperi won the 1,600 relay.

Savannah, Lea and Sofia DeJordy teamed with Failene Yang to win the 3,200 relay for the Knights, with Lea DeJordy winning the 1,500 and Yang the 800.

Against Beekmantown, Mader, Linck, Rothaupt and Samperi teamed to win the 3,200, while individual winners included Clark in the 100 hurdles, Cecunjanin in the 100, 200 and 400, Samperi in the 1,500 and 3,000, Mader in the 800, with Sousa again sweeping the throwing events.

Jillian Magoon won the long and triple jumps for the Eagles.

HORNETS SWEEP PATRIOTS

The Plattsburgh High boys track and field team scored a 104-14 win over AuSable Valley Thursday, while the Hornet girls scored a 99-32 win over the Patriots.

Joshua Baker won in the 100, 400 relay, 200 and discus for the Hornets, while Kyler Besaw scored the Patriots’ lone win in the shot put.

In the girls meet, the team of Phoebe Bruso, Haley Ladue, Makenzie Chapman and Tenzin Pema won the 3,200 relay, while Maddy Woodward, Chapman, Olivia Latinville and Catherine Langlois scored the win in the 1,600 relay. Jasmine Piper won the 100 and 200, while Nora Graves won the 1,500 and 3,000, Chapman the 400, Woodward the 400 hurdles, Lily Snide the long and triple jumps, Rebecah Courson the high jump and Siri Sorenson the discus.

Aubrie Girard and AuSable Valley’s Kassidy Matott tied for the win in the 100 hurdles, while the Patriots got wins from Lily Potthast in the 800, Kiley Giddings in the shot put and the team of Dakota Tender, Payton Roy, Jenna Stanley and Matott in the 400 relay.

Beekmantown, EMW split

The Eagles scored an 85-41 win over the Emu boys Thursday, while the Emu girls scored a tight, 67-64 win over the Eagles.

Jonah Phanuef swept the throwing events for the Eagles in the shot put and discus.

The team of Gage Perry, Patrick Fair, Rafe Simer and Landon Peters won the 3,200 relay for the Emus, with Luis Medina winning the 100 and 400, Logan VanBuren the 1,600, Simer the triple jump, and the team of Medina, Devin Meachem, VanBuren and Peters the 1,600 relay.

The team of Annette Stephens, Skylar Bisselle, Sydney Bisselle and Reagan Baker won the 3,200 relay for the Emus in the girls meet, while Jordan Spear, Thea Shaw, Alley Harris and Sydney Glebus won the 400 relay and Sophia McKiernan, Dava Marcil, Rachel Storey and Desiree Demar won the 1,600 relay.

In individual events, Storey won the 1,500, McKiernan the 400 hurdles, Bisselle the 800, Shaw the 3,000 and Emily Defelice the high jump.

Avery Durgan won for the Eagles in the 100 and 200.

COUGARS SWEEP SENTINELS

Northeastern Clinton scored wins of 85-36 in boys track and 101-30 in girls track against Ticonderoga Thursday.

Carter Gooley, Rolland Guay, Tyler LaClair and Noah Dragoon won the 3,200 relay for the Cougars, while Gooley joined with Deren Purisic, Elijah Joliecoeur and Cody Lyon in the 1,600 relay. Reid LaValley won the 110 and 400 hurdles along with the triple jump, while Guay won the 1,600, Thomas Gilbo the 400 and 3,200, Joliecoeur the 800, Alex Gomez the 200, Gooley the long jump and Spencer Trudo the shot put.

Ty Schlogl scored wins in the 100 and high jump for the Sentinels, while Kyler teReile won the discus.

In the girls meet, the team of Emma Fredette, Morgan Monette, Ellie Prairie and Alexa Turner won the 3,200 relay, while Fredette, Taylor Woods, Marlie Sample and Audi Hollister won the 1,600 relay. Hollister also scored a win in the 100 and 400 hurdles, while Lauren Brilotti won the 100 and 200, Prairie the 1,500 and 3,000, Woods the 400, Fredette the 800, Sample the long jump and Alexa Cronkite the shot put and discus.

The team of Madalynn Hubbard, Brooke Lauzon, Anna McDonald and Kirsten Strumm won the 400 relay for the Sentinels, while Lauzon won the triple jump and Lillian Bain the high jump.