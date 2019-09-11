Red Storm starts season strong

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Saranac Lake boys cross country team scored three wins in the season opener at Dewey Mountain Sept. 10.

SARANAC LAKE | The defending state champs started the new season out on the right pace, as the Saranac Lake boys varsity cross country team scored wins of 15-40 over Plattsburgh High and Beekmantown, along with a 17-46 win over Lake Placid Sept. 10.

The Red Storm took seven of the top eight spots, with James Catania (16:28), Peter Fogarty (16:30), Andrew Fogarty, Micah McCulley (17:29), Tucker Jakobe (17:45), Sam Ash (17:46) and Justin Duprey (17:58), with Mikey Skutt of Lake Placid breaking up the Red Storm runners, finishing in fourth (17:23), while Max Flanigan placed ninth and James Flanigan 13th for the Blue Bombers.

Connor Goodwin of Beekmantown rounded out the top 10, while Plattsburgh High placed Ethan Mulholland in 11th, Ian Campbell in 12th, Sean Vogl 14th and Chris Nephew 15th.

In other team scores, Lake Placid scored wins over PHS (25-30) and Beekmantown (18-37), while the Hornets scored a 21-39 win over the Eagles.

MBV notches triple

In their opening race, the Moriah/Boquet Valley boys varsity cross country team scored wins of 21-36 over AuSable Valley, 25-32 over Northeastern Clinton and 15-50 over Ticonderoga.

The Cougars scored a 23-32 win over the Patriots and 15-49 win over the Sentinels, while AVCS scored a 15-45 win over Ticonderoga.

Logan VanBuren led the way for MBV in a time of 17:43, while Thomas Gilbo was second for the Cougars and Spencer Daby third for the Patriots. Mason Suprenaw (NCCS) was fourth, followed by TJ Bilow and Emery Tausinger of MBV, Bryan Claudio of NCCS, Grant Weerts of AVCS, Cole Simmer of MBV, Landon Peters of MBV, Tyler LaClair of NCCS, Rickey Weerts of AVCS, Tomas Ford of AVCS, Denali Garnica of MBV and Brayden Peters of MBV.

Knights sweep Chiefs, Indians

The Seton Catholic varsity boys cross country team started strong Sept. 10, scoring a 26-30 win over Saranac and 21-35 win over Peru, while the Chiefs scored a 22-35 win over the Indians.

Jake Glicksman (17:04) and Luke Moore (18:08) were the top two finishers for the Knights, while Sam DeJordy placed sixth.

Andrew Woodruff placed third for the Chiefs, followed by Sam Carter in fourth, Dylan Borner in fifth and Kaleb Stanton in seventh.