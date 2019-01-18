Red Storm sweep top spots in Nordic event

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Adrian Hayden and Sophia Kelting scored wins for the Saranac Lake Nordic team in races held Thursday at Mount Van Hovenburg.

NORTH ELBA | Adrian Hayden and Sophia Kelting took the top spots in the skate technique 4.2-K event at Mount Van Hovenburg Thursday.

Hayden won the boys race in 13:48, just ahead of teammate Nick Kelting, while Colter Cheney-Seymour, Taylor Samburgh and Brennan Nobles rounded out the top five spots for Saranac Lake.

Tate Frantz finished sixth for Lake Placid, followed by Saranac Lake skiers Griffin Smith, Reuben Bernstein and Jackson Small, with Ben Theunisan of Lake Placid 10th.

Adam Hesseltine and Logan Branch rounded out the field for Saranac Lake.

In the girls race, Kelting crossed the finish line in 17:05, 23 seconds ahead of Lake Placid’s Lynn Palen. Jordanna Samburgh, Bella Wissler, Evelyn Eller, Helena Dramm and Ruby Smith followed for Saranac Lake with a trio of Lake Placid skiers behind in Alex H, Anya Morgan and Lily Flanigan.

Eleanor Crowley, Emma Wood, Gwen Mader and Leena Keal then followed for Saranac Lake.