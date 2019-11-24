Red Storm third at Federation meet

× Expand Photo provided The Saranac Lake boys cross country team placed third at the New York State Federation championship meet Nov. 23.

WAPPINGER’S FALLS | The Saranac Lake boys cross country team finished the 2019 New York State cross country season with a third place finish in the Federation meet Nov. 23, which brought together the best teams from public and private high schools in the state.

Peter Fogarty, coming off a top three finish for the Red Storm at the Class C NYSPHSAA championships, finished fourth out to the 249 runners making up the federation field in a time of 16:23.4. Saranac Lake had two other runners place in the top 40, as James Catania was 12th (16:38.7) and Andrew Fogarty 25th (16:42.7).

Tucker Jackobe placed 113th for the Red Storm, while Micah McCulley was 125th, Justin Duprey 156th and Sam Ash 164th.

Also competing from Section VII, Logan Van Buren of Moriah/Boquet Valley placed 99th while Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman was 119th.

× Expand Photo provided Rachael Woodruff of Saranac placed 15th overall in the New York State Federation girls cross country championships Nov. 23.

Woodruff 15th

Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff place 15th overall in the girl’s race, clocking in a 19:05.5, two minutes behind winner Katelyn Tuohy, the top ranked runner in the nation.

AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast finished just outside the top 40, with a 49th place finish in 19:54.5, while Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Sophia McKiernan placed 182nd in 21:55.8.