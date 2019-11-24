Red Storm third at Federation meet

Peter Fogarty fourth overall, Woodruff 15th in girls

by

WAPPINGER’S FALLS | The Saranac Lake boys cross country team finished the 2019 New York State cross country season with a third place finish in the Federation meet Nov. 23, which brought together the best teams from public and private high schools in the state.

Peter Fogarty, coming off a top three finish for the Red Storm at the Class C NYSPHSAA championships, finished fourth out to the 249 runners making up the federation field in a time of 16:23.4. Saranac Lake had two other runners place in the top 40, as James Catania was 12th (16:38.7) and Andrew Fogarty 25th (16:42.7).

Tucker Jackobe placed 113th for the Red Storm, while Micah McCulley was 125th, Justin Duprey 156th and Sam Ash 164th.

Also competing from Section VII, Logan Van Buren of Moriah/Boquet Valley placed 99th while Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman was 119th.

Woodruff 15th

Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff place 15th overall in the girl’s race, clocking in a 19:05.5, two minutes behind winner Katelyn Tuohy, the top ranked runner in the nation.

AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast finished just outside the top 40, with a 49th place finish in 19:54.5, while Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Sophia McKiernan placed 182nd in 21:55.8.