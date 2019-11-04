Red Storm top CVAC meet

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Saranac Lake Red Storm were led by James Catania and Katie Samperi in sweeping the CVAC championships Nov. 2.

CLINTONVILLE | The Saranac Lake boys and girls cross country teams will enter the sectional meet as the favorites in the Class C race, as both won the CVAC championship meet Nov. 2 at AuSable Valley.

The Red Storm boys team scored 24 points in defeating second place Plattsburgh High (88) and third place Seton Catholic (96), the top placing Class D team.

James Catania finished first overall for Saranac Lake, followed closely by Andrew Fogarty in second. The Red Storm had seven runners place in the top 15 overall, along with Peter Fogarty (4), Micah McCulley (5), Sam Ash (12), Tucker Jackobe (13) and Justin Duprey (15).

Ian Campbell placed seventh for the Hornets, followed by teammates Ethan Mullholland (18), Chris Newphew (20), Malcolm Suarez (21), Sean Vogl (22), John Crotty (34) and Gareth Mansfield (35).

Jake Glicksman placed third overall for the third place Knights, with Sam DeJordy also placing in the top 10 (8), followed by Luke Moore (19), Seamus Andrew (28), Max Grafstein (38) and Aaron Bouchard (46).

Logan VanBuren placed sixth overall for fourth place Moriah/Boquet Valley, while Spencer Daby placed ninth for AVCS (eighth place team); Connor Goodwin 10th for Beekmantown (10th); Thomas Gilbo 11th for Northeastern Clinton (ninth); Mikey Skutt 14th for Lake Placid (fifth); Andrew Woodruff 16th for Saranac (seventh); Sam Carter 17th for Saranac; Landon Pandolph was the top finisher for sixth place Peru, finishing in 24th individually, while Carter Peron placed 43rd as the top finisher for 11th place Ticonderoga.

Girls win in tight race

In the girls meet, Saranac Lake edged out perennial power Saranac by four points, 40-44, while Peru had 78 points in finishing third.

Katie Samperi was the top finisher for Saranac Lake in third, followed by teammates Sara Trabakoulus (6), Gwen Mader (8), Bella Wissler (15), Sylvie Linck (19), Kaitlyn Yando (29) and Frannie Newman (32).

Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff was the top individual finisher for the Chiefs in a time of 19:25.0, joined by teammates Gillian Miner (11), Mackenzie Converse (13), Danielle Borner (14), Angelena Fay (17), Kaelyn Fay (18) and Molly Denis (25).

Peru’s top finisher was Sara Crippen in 10th, followed by Brenna LaHart (16), Cadia Chamberlain (10), Harley Gainer (21), Rylee Chamberlain (28), Michelle Martineau (35) and Janice Dougherty (49).

Lily Potthast place second for AuSable Valley, as the Patriots were fifth in the team standings, while Sophia McKienran was third for Moriah/Boquet Valley (no team score); Faline Yang fifth for Seton Catholic (no team score); Lea DeJordy seventh for Seton; Harley Cohen ninth for Lake Placid (fourth); and Nora Graves 12th for Plattsburgh High (sixth).

Mikayla Hamel was the top finisher for seventh place Beekmantown in 22nd, while Madison Flora had the top finish for eighth place Ticonderoga in 46th.

Hannah Trombley placed 30th for Northeastern Clinton.