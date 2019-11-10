Red Storm volleyball claims school’s fourth fall sectional crown

× Expand Jill Lobdell Saranac Lake’s Tailor Whitson looks to get the ball over the block of AuSable Valley’s Madison Campbell in the Section VII/Class C title game.

SARANAC | Eight Section VII titles have been handed out for Class C teams in the 2019 fall sports season.

Saranac Lake has half of them.

After wins in football, boys soccer and boys cross country, the Saranac Lake varsity volleyball team scored set wins of 25-6, 25-22 and 25-11 in a 3-0 victory over AuSable Valley Nov. 6 for the Section VII/Class C crown.

“It’s not an easy road to get to be three time champions,” said Red Storm coach Mike Navarra. “I have an amazing group of young ladies who are willing to do this. They play each and every day with a strong effort. They show up at practice everyday and work hard. Even with some sickness and up and downs in the past couple of weeks, we aren’t at full force, but will be back to full force. It feels good to win."

Navarra said it has been a great ride to watch the program go from a 1-15 club six years ago to three-time defending champions.

“It really is the effort of these ladies,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these girl’s with the hard work they put in and the off-season commitment that gets us to this level.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell The Section VII/Class C volleyball champion Saranac Lake Red Storm.

Katie Gay had 14 digs, six kills and three aces in the win.

“I’m just really excited. We need to work hard and keep our heads up for the next game,” she said.

Madie Gay added 11 digs and three kills.

“It is really exciting to be three time champions,” Madie Gay said. “If we win the next one I believe we go to states. It is just exciting. We are prepared. We’ve been working hard on practices. We need to keep our heads. AuSable took us to five both times we played them and they beat us once. We won this one so it’s exciting.”

Setter Meagan O’Brien had 16 assists and four aces.

“I’m just excited,” she said. “This is our third time. We are all seniors and it is our last time. We know we can win states.”

Sydney Andronica added 45 digs for the Red Storm.

Abby Sawyer had 20 digs for the Patriots, while Isabella Joy had eight assists, Lexie Prins four kills, Makayla Rock three assists and Mallorie Douglas three blocks.

The Red Storm will now face the winner of the mid-week contest between the Section X and II champions Saturday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m. at Beekmantown High School.