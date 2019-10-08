Red Storm win back-and-forth battle with Vikings

× Expand Jill Lobdell Sam Donaldson of Saranac Lake hauls in the throw from Rhett Darrah against Moriah defender Maddox Blaise.

PORT HENRY | The first three times the Saranac Lake varsity football team put points on the board, the Moriah Vikings were there with an answer.

However, the Red Storm kept the Vikings at bay on the fourth attempt, securing a 29-22 win on Linney Field Oct. 4 and keeping their sites on league co-leader Beekmantown, who they play next Saturday.

After the game, coach Eric Bennett said the Vikings gave Saranac Lake everything they could handle.

“We have the utmost respect for Moriah,” Bennett said. “Maddox Blaise (175 yards rushing) is amazing and it shows. We are really proud of our kids and how they worked their tails off. Making the big plays in the big moment was awesome.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell Braden Swan had a touchdown and two receiving conversions for the Vikings in their 29-22 loss to Saranac Lake Oct. 4.

Logan Brown opened the scoring for SLCS with a three-yard run, countered with a 37 yard pass play from Todd Malbon to Braden Swan, who connected again on the two-point conversion to give the Vikings an 8-6 lead.

Braden Ryan then caught a 35-yard pass from Rhett Darrah for a 14-8 lead, before Matt Diehl caught an 11 yard touchdown from Malbon, who threw another conversion to Swan for a 16-14 lead.

Darrah then scored on a 13 yard run and conversion to give the Red Storm a 22-16 lead heading into halftime before Swan ran a ball in from nine yards out to level the game at 22-22.

Sam Donaldson then found the end zone on the decisive score in the fourth on a 41 yard pass play with Darrah, whose game finished with 135 yards rushing, 210 yards passing and three touchdowns.

“We knew that Darrah was going to be our biggest problem,” said Moriah coach Don Tesar. “We knew that he was going to scramble 20-30 yards and then throw a touchdown.”

Malbon finished with 110 yards passing and two scores for the Vikings.

“We never beat this team before and I had a little grudge against them,” Ryan said. “I wanted to give it my all and do my best, and it all worked out.”

“Getting to the ball was my goal tonight,” said Isaiah Buckley about his defensive effort. “I didn’t pay much attention to what was around me except for getting that ball.”

The Red Storm (4-1) will now host the Beekmantown Eagles (4-1), still very much alive in both the race for the CVAC title and the top seed in the Class C playoffs.

“We will come and look to stop the run game,” Darrah said. “Our defense has been solid stopping the ball everywhere.”

“We are looking for a huge challenge on a really deceptive offense,” Bennett said. “Their defense likes to shift a lot, so we have a lot to work on. We are excited to get to work on Monday. We have a lot to work on.”

× Expand DJ Alexander Hunter Devins

Chiefs edge Sentinels

Addison Kelting and Hunter Devins combined for 165 yards on the ground, as Devins scored the games only touchdown with 14 seconds left on the clock as Saranac scored a 7-2 win over Ticonderoga Oct. 4.

The Sentinels took a 2-0 lead just over two minutes into the game on a safety after a bad snap led to a cover-up in the endzone.

After that, the game remained scoreless until the end, with the Sentinels outgaining the Chiefs, 200-150.

Terrence Benedict finished with 140 passing yards for the Sentinels, with brother Monty catching five balls for 65 yards.