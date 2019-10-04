Red Storm win in five over Eagles

× Expand Keith Lobdell Meagan O'Brien had 18 assists in a 3-2 win over Beekmantown Oct. 3.

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake varsity volleyball team handed Beekmantown their second loss of the week, scoring a 3-2 match win Oct. 3.

After dropping the opening game, 25-14, the Red Storm rallied for wins of 28-26 and 25-22 before Beekmantown scored a 25-10 win in the fourth game. Saranac Lake responded for a 25-19 win in the decisive game.

Sydney Andronica had 48 digs to lead the Red Storm receivers, while Meagan O’Brien had 18 assists and Nora Glover provided eight kills and six blocks in the win. Maddie and Katie Gay had six and five kills, respectively, while Kelsey Leeret had three aces.

The Eagles had a strong night defensively, with Jenna Begor tallying 39 digs, Brooke Ruest 33, Alexys Hawks, Lizzie Hynes and Alibra Rodriguez 20 each, and Ireland Sample 16.

Hawks added 25 assists and five kills, while Hynes had 15 assists and six kills. Rodriguez added 18 kills and a pair of aces, while Ruest had seven kills.

Indians sweep Bombers

Peru scored a 3-0 win over Lake Placid Oct. 3, staying atop the league standings along with Plattsburgh High.

Winning games of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-15, the Indians received 10 digs and six aces from Julia Prescott, 19 assists from Lauryn Clary, 12 kills from Marie Higgins, 15 digs from Molly Timmons and two blocks from Teagan Seymour.

Evelynn Sharp had eight digs, three kills, two aces and two assists for the Blue Bombers, while Dylan Bashaw added three assists, three kills and two aces. Grace Crawford recorded nine digs.

Hornets defeat Cougars

Plattsburgh High stayed atop the CVAC standings with wins of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-17 in a sweep of Northeastern Clinton Oct. 3.

Arianna Gowett had eight kills and six aces in the Hornet win, while Alexandra Hartnett added 12 kills, Natalie Kay 13 assists and Lily Snide 10 assists.

Kelsey Gamache had four digs, two kills, two blocks and an ace for the Cougars, while Lauryn Munson had two digs and two aces. Catherin Foley added five digs.

Chiefs defeat Patriots

Mikayla St. Louis combined 10 digs, seven kills, eight assists and four aces into a strong effort for Saranac in a 3-0 win over AuSable Valley Oct. 3.

The Chiefs won games of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-22 as Madison DuBray added 10 kills and 10 digs, Maddie Beaney nine assists and Abigail Breyette three aces.

Lexie Prins had five kills and four digs for the Patriots, while Isabella Joy added four digs and three assists. Mallorie Douglas had five aces, while Anna Pridell added four digs.