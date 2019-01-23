Red Storm win Tri-Lakes matchup

× Mistre Newton scored 5 points for the Red Storm in their win over Lake Placid Tuesday night. Photo by Jill Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | Tied at 11-11 over the first half of play, the Saranac Lake girls varsity basketball team outscored Lake Placid 15-7 over the final 16 minutes for a 26-18 win Tuesday.

Nora Glover scored 6 points to lead the Red Storm while Mistre Newton and Mecalyn Sousa each scored 5 points. Olivia Clark and Maggie Carpenter each scored 4 points, with Kelsey Leerett adding 2.

For the Blue Bombers, Grace Crawford scored 7 points as Arnita Cecunjanin added 4. Sara Rose-McCandish, Deidra Kellerman and Natalie Tavares each scored 2 points, while Chelsea Moore added 1.

CHIEFS FALL IN OVERTIME

Saranac got 12 points from Elise LePage and 11 from Payton Couture, but were unable to put Franklin Academy away as the Huskies scored a 50-47 overtime win Tuesday.

Allison Garman added 8 points for the Chiefs, while Alivia Waldron scored 6, Mikayla St. Louis 5, Kayla Myers 3 and Sydney Myers 2.

BOBCATS OUTLAS BULLDOGS

Northern Adirondack built up a six-point halftime lead over Chateaugay Tuesday and did not look back in a 21-14 second half as the Bobcats scored the 46-33 win.

Alexis Belrose led the Bobcats with 15 points in the game, while Emily Peryea added 11, Kira Labarge 6, Grace Thume 5, Emily Brooks 4 and Rhylee Poupore 2.