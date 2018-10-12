Red Storm wins Tri Lakes rivalry

× Expand Danielle Gonyea hits the ball over the net for Saranac Lake in their 3-0 win over Lake Placid Thursday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | Fresh off their win over previously unbeaten Peru, the Saranac Lake Red Storm scored a 3-0 win over Lake Placid in the Tri Lakes rivalry Thursday.

Danielle Gonyea had eight kills and five aces, while Sydney Andronica and Marissa Gibbs each had 16 digs in the win for the Red Storm. Evelynn Sharp had eight kills and eight assists for Lake Placid, while Grace Crawford had 12 digs and Barrett Smith had nine digs.

Lizzie Hynes had 17 assists and the striking duo of Albria Rodriguez and Courtney Macey each had nine kills as Beekmantown scored a 3-0 win over the Saranac Chiefs. Meagan Flynn had 14 digs for the Eagles. Trinity Paquin had 17 digs for the Chiefs, while Mikayla St. Louis had seven assists and Madison DuBray had four kills.

After dropping the opening game, the Lady Hornets of Plattsburgh High scored a 3-1 win over Northeastern Clinton as Bridget Melhorn hit for 24 assists and 10 aces. Alexandra Hartnett was the main contributer of Melhorn’s passing with 12 kills, while Hannah Giroux sparked the defense with 20 digs for the Hornets. Grace Dumas had eight assists for the Cougars, while Sydney Hunter had 16 digs and four blocks defensively.

Leah Shay had 12 digs to go with four aces, four kills and three blocks as the AuSable Valley Patriots scored a 3-1 win over Northern Adirondack. Rosja Depo had four aces and three kills, while Madison Campbell had 11 assists. Anna Brown had seven assists, five aces and three kills for the Bobcats, with Madison Brunell adding five aces.