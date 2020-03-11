Regional semis shocker: Yellowjackets down top ranked Vikings

× Expand Keith Lobdell Moriah coach Brian Cross talks to his Vikings team prior to the start of the second half against Madrid Waddington in the Class C regional semifinals Wednesday.

POTSDAM | A hot start in the first half and timely buckets in the second led the Madrid Waddington boys varsity basketball team to an upset 68-52 win over Moriah in the Class C regional semifinals Wednesday.

The loss snapped the Vikings 17-game win streak and was their first loss since playing New Hartford Dec. 14.

The Yellowjackets came out hot in the first quarter, hitting a pair of three pointers in building a 19-10 lead, which they extended to 28-16 at halftime.

“We just could not stop them,” said Vikings coach Brian Cross. “It was not like Rowan (Swan) was not playing his backside off on defense or anyone else, their kids made shots. We missed some easy and close ones early on which kind of set the tone.”

Moriah cut into the lead to start the third quarter, getting within single digits at 37-28 before Madrid Waddington responded with an 11-4 run to end the stanza with a 48-32 lead.

After the Yellowjackets started the fourth on a 6-2 mini-run and getting the lead up to 54-34, the Vikings responded, going on a 16-3 run that got both fan bases on the edge of their seats and cut the M-W lead to 57-50.

“I give my kids credit — to battle back the way they did and got it below double digits, but what are you going to do — it is what it is, (Madrid) played well and deserved to win.”

The Yellowjackets were able to regroup, going on a 11-0 run to give them a 68-50 lead with just under a minute left to play as the Vikings would score the final basket of the game.

“We ran out of gas. There are no excuses, we just got out-played,” said Cross.

Maddox Blaise led the Vikings with 24 points, 14 rebounds, one assist and two steals, getting big buckets on the inside for the Vikings.

Rowan Swan added eight points, seven rebounds, one assist and four steals, which was the same scoreline put up by Bryce Sprague.

Will Rohrer added eight points, two rebounds and one assist, while Mike Rollins had four points, three rebounds and an assist.

Braden Swan, who toughed it out during the game on an injured ankle and coming back from illness, had seven assists to go with three rebounds and three steals.

Cross said he would miss his four seniors in Braden Swan, Rollins, Cody Petro and Mike Demarais.

“I am going to miss those four because they are great kids,” he said. “It’s tough.”

This is the second straight time Madrid Waddington has knocked Moriah out in a regional semifinal round, doing the same in the 2013 Class D regional semifinals, the year before the Vikings started a five year run to the state final four.