Resurgent Patriots win third straight

× Expand Nathanael LePage AuSable Valley’s Nate Doner runs the ball past Peru’s Zachary Swyers to break free for a touchdown in Friday’s week-five game in Clintonville. Doner ran for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 30-7 victory over the Indians.

CLINTONVILLE | After starting the season 0-2, the AuSable Valley Patriots took their third consecutive Champlain Valley Athletic Conference victory Friday, winning 30-7 over the Indians of Peru.

Running back Nate Doner’s 229 yards and two touchdowns led the Patriots’ offense on the night. Doner said he wouldn’t have been able to do any of that without great execution by the offensive line in front of him.

“Our line is crazy,” Doner said. “They’re opening holes so big you could probably drive a tractor trailer through them.”

While Doner said the entire offensive line played well, he credited teammates Joe Lloyd and Nathan Holzer for working particularly hard in the trenches.

First-year head coach Kyle Nolan echoed Doner’s praise for the offensive line.

“They’re aggressive, and they know their assignments,” Nolan said. “They don’t try to do anything outside of what they’re asked to do.”

“It’s amazing,” Doner said. “We knew, in the first two games, we didn’t play to our full potential. It was the start of the season, and it was rough. We got it together against Saranac Lake in week three, and now the train keeps rolling.”

The Patriots now sit atop a three-team Class C pileup as they, Saranac Lake and Saranac all have a 3-2 record. The Red Storm hold the win over the Chiefs.

Nolan was happy to see the Patriots on this winning streak after a 2-7 season a year ago. He cited the team’s “one game at a time” mentality for the turnaround.

“We don’t look forward; we don’t look behind,” Nolan said. “We enjoy it if we win on the weekend, and Monday it’s back to the grind.”

Nolan said he never expected to beat Peru by such a wide margin.

“I played for coach Pat Keleher, and I played with Brandon [Keleher] on the North Stars,” Nolan said. “I know they and Larry Ewald are good coaches. I figured they would come out with a good game plan, but our kids just executed ours well.”

The Patriots will host Moriah in week 6, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday. Peru will host Saranac at the same time.

While the Patriots’ defense focused on the Peru passing game this week, Nolan said his team will have to be ready to face the Vikings’ running attack in the next game.

“I’m pretty sure they’re going to run the ball,” Nolan said. “The Blaise kid is a really talented back, and their offensive line blocks well.”