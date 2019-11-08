Sandstoners too much for Eagles

× Expand Keith Lobdell Connor Mcginnis tries to strip the ball from a Potsdam back in the Class B regional game Nov. 8. Mcginnis was named the defensive player of the game for the Eagles.

PLATTSBURGH | The Potsdam varsity football team was able to use a big, talented line to control the tempo against the Beekmantown Eagles in their Nov. 8 meeting in the Class B state playoffs, rolling to a 30-0 win and advancing to the quarterfinal round.

After an early exchanging of possessions, including a fumble recovery for the Eagles and an interception by the Sandstoners, Potsdam scored on two of it’s next three plays — with an onsides kick recovery in between — to take a 12-0 lead after the first quarter of play.

The lead would extend to 24-0 at halftime and 30-0 through three, which would be the final score.

The Sandstoners were able to pressure the Beekmantown offense in the backfield and create holes on offense with their large offensive line, which held the Eagles below their season averages while forcing five turnovers.

Beekmantown’s Kaden Myers was named the offensive player of the game for the Eagles, while Connor Mcginnis was named the defensive player and Grant Decker received the sportsmanship award.

The Eagles ended the season at 6-3, having won back-to-back CVAC and Section VII/Class B championships.