Saranac’s Nolan commits to Binghamton

× Jacob Nolan flanked by his mother Nicole and father Sean signs a national letter of intent accepting a scholarship offer from SUNY Binghamton. Photo by Nathanael LePage

SARANAC | Saranac High School’s record-holding wrestler Jacob Nolan has committed his wrestling future to SUNY Binghamton.

In a ceremony in the high school’s lobby on Dec. 20, which began with Christmas tunes played by the school’s band, Nolan signed a National Letter of Intent, accepting a scholarship offer from the Bearcats’ coaching staff.

Nolan was joined at the podium by his father, Sean, and his mother, Nicole, along with his girlfriend, Kayla Myers.

Nolan, whose 190 career wins on the mat are a Saranac record, said that wrestling for an NCAA Division I program has been his goal since he was in the fifth grade.

“Ever since I was little, I always dreamed of wrestling Division I,” Nolan said. “It’s always been my dream.”

Nolan’s father, who has been an assistant coach for the Chiefs’ wrestling program for 16 years, said the signing came as no surprise.

“We knew, with the tournaments he was in and what he was doing, that he was probably on the right track to wrestle in Division I,” Sean Nolan said.

After speaking with a number of Division I schools, Jacob Nolan’s decision ultimately came down to Binghamton and Cornell, with the Bearcats coming out on top.

“It was a tough decision,” Sean Nolan said. “He took his time. It took him three or four months to make his mind up.”

Saranac head coach Heath Smith was pleased to see that Nolan achieved his goal, because not every high school athlete who puts in the work is rewarded for the effort.

“He’s been working so hard his whole life to get to the next level, and it finally came true for him,” Smith said. “It’s nice to see all the hard work and dedication he’s put in actually pay off.”

Nolan’s high school career, which began with a 30-win season and sixth-place finish at NYSPHSAA Division II State Championships in seventh grade, has been a successful one. Nolan has won five Section VII Championships, five CVAC All Star accolades and three All-American awards, while finishing as runner-up in the NYSPHSAA championships twice.

That continued success despite never winning the title was what attracted Binghamton, Smith said.

“Even though there were some heartbreaks, losing in the state finals, he’s always gone back to try to get there again,” Smith said. “I think that shows character in the young man. Anybody would want that on their team.”

Nolan’s 190 wins are 19 wins short of the Section VII record, set by Peru’s Troy Seymour in 2013. Smith expects to see Nolan surpass Seymour’s mark by mid-January.

“We’ve got a two-day tournament next week,” Smith said. “He’ll get 10 matches, so hopefully that will cut it in half.”

For Nolan, the record will only come as a step toward the main goal: A state championship.

“It’s been my goal since I stepped into wrestling, and I haven’t won one yet,” Nolan said. “I think about it every night.”

Nolan’s father, on the other hand, said that his son’s real goal has always been to be a Division I All-American wrestler. While becoming the first Saranac wrestler to go to Division I since Pat Clancy in 1996 is a step in that direction, Nolan will need to do more to achieve All-American status.

Nolan turns 18 years old in March and will be wrestling alongside and against fully grown adult wrestlers.

“He’s going to have to step his game up,” Sean Nolan said. “He’s going to have to work harder than he ever has to get to where he wants to be.”

Jacob Nolan acknowledged that his success in high school will not translate to the collegiate level if he does not maintain the work ethic that got him to this point.

“It’s going to be a big challenge,” Nolan said. “In high school, I’ve always been one of the top dogs with a target on my back. Once you get to college, you start at the bottom again.”

While Nolan’s signing is significant in an athletic sense, it also means that the star wrestler is committed to attend college.

The importance of that fact was not lost on Nolan’s father.

“Binghamton is a very good school,” Sean Nolan said. “They’re going to be very demanding, academically.”

Jacob Nolan, for his part, believes he is ready for that challenge.

“I’m always going to work, no matter what I do,” Nolan said.