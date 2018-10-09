Saranac adjustments lead to win; PHS, Beekmantown also earn W’s

× Saranac’s Garrett Adolfo (32) follows through on his field goal attempt which gave the Chiefs a 24-21 lead over Peru Oct. 6, en route to a 31-21 victory in CVAC football. Find more photos from these games at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC | Some key adjustments helped the Saranac varsity football team score a 31-21 victory over the Peru Indians Oct. 6 on the Chiefs’ senior day.

Trailing 14-7 at the half, the Chiefs went to a five receiver set with no running backs lining up next to quarterback Luke Maye. The move paid off on their very first play from scrimmage, as Maye connected with Jacob Nolan on a 50 yard scoring play.

“We had run the same play twice already and I was open both times, so I kept telling Luke hit me, hit me,” Nolan said. “It was open again and we were able to make a play.”

After the teams exchanged scores to make the game 21-21, the Chiefs adjusted again off a play that had led to big yards before being called back on a penalty.

“We saw the draw play was there,” Maye said. “On our last drive, I was able to get some good runs off and the line did a great job blocking.”

“We saw that as we kept the five receivers out in the second half, the middle was opening up a little so we decided to try the draw,” coach Dylan Everleth said.

The drive stalled inside the 10 yard line, but Garrett Adolfo connected on a 28 yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 24-21 with 37 seconds left, which was followed by Nolan interception return for a touchdown for the final score.

“I had confidence in him to make the kick,” Everleth said. “We had some issues on the snap, but he was able to put it through.”

“I was a little nervous but I had done it before,” said Adolfo, who had made a 40 yards field goal earlier this season. “The ball started to fall off the tee right before I kicked it, but Bryce (Smith) did a good job keeping it where I could hit it.”

“I couldn’t believe it when the ball started to slip,” said Smith, who also had an interception and several key tackles. “I’ve only held a couple times in practice and I was just thinking, not now. Garrett was able to get it through, though.”

Maye finished with 131 passing yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for a team high 85 yards. Nolan had 80 receiving yards and one score, while Isaac Garman had 30 yards and a score and Connor Recore a five yard touchdown catch.

Ryley O’Connell finished with 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Indians, also becoming the leagues all time leader in completions. Robert Reynolds had 105 of those receiving yards and one score, while Austin Carpenter accounted for 51 yards and the other score. Alex Palmer added a touchdown on 40 yards rushing.

× Plattsburgh High’s Tyler Phillips tries to pull in an interception against Ticonderoga during the Hornet’s Oct. 5 win over the Sentinels. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PHS DOWNS TI

After a scoreless opening quarter, the Plattsburgh High Hornets found their way into the endzone three times on the ground in a 22-0 win over Ticonderoga Oct 5.

Dylan Garrant opened scoring on a 59 yard scoring run, while Jayvon Carpenter had a one yard score and Lestyn Williams a two yard run. Liam Rascoe added a 29 yard field goal.

“We had a lot of adversity the past two weeks,” PHS coach Pat Keleher said. “We had a lot of illness and injuries and we had to move a lot of people around for the past couple of games. I thought defensively we did a good job. We did a lot of bending but not breaking. They got some first downs and moved the ball a little bit. When we had to we buckled down and kept them out of the endzone.”

Ian Detulleo shined on both sides of the ball, throwing for 132 yards while recording a pair of interceptions.

“We thought they were going to try and run it down our throats,” Detulleo said. “We worried about the pass when they decided to throw the ball and we just stepped up.”

Garrant led the team with 70 rushing yards, while Tyler Phillips had 45 receiving yards.

“This was a much needed win for us,” Phillips said. “We were on a two game losing streak and this was a big momentum changer for us going into the playoffs with another big game against Saranac next week.”

× Beekmantown’s Christan Moura ran for over 200 yards in the Eagles’ win over Saranac Lake Oct. 6. Photo by Keith Lobdell

EAGLES STAY UNBEATEN

After a low-scoring opening half, the Beekmantown Eagles scored 20 second half points as they clinched the CVAC regular season title with a 27-0 win over Saranac Lake Oct. 6.

Christian Moura found the endzone three times on rushes of 22, five and one yard to give the team a 21-0 lead. He finished with 22 caries for 205 yards, while Will Colvard had 34 rushing yards and a score.

Overall, the Eagles outgained the Red Storm 284-212.