Saranac answers Moriah attack in win

Keith Lobdell Saranac's Connor Recore and Moriah's Jeff Strieble fight for the ball in the endzone during the Sept. 7 game between the Chiefs and Vikings. Recore was given credit for a touchdown on a shared control call at the end of the play.

SARANAC | Early and late, the Saranac varsity football team needed to find and answer for what the Moriah Vikings were trying to do against them Sept. 7.

Both times, they found it in the form of Bryce Smith.

The senior receiver and defensive back made big plays on both sides of the ball with a 34 yard touchdown reception in the opening quarter to answer a Viking score and a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter to seal the game in favor of the Chiefs, 20-12.

“We wanted to show the rest of the league we can still be the top dogs after losing guys like Luke (Maye) and Jake (Nolan),” said Smith, who had 72 yards receiving along with the pair of interceptions.

“Last year, I didn’t get to many reps at receiver with Jake and Issac Garman so I just stayed in the background, but this year I want to come out and show the league what I can do,” he added.

Connor Recore scored the middle touchdown for the Chiefs, beating out Viking Jeff Strieble for a jump ball in the endzone which was called a shared possession catch, which goes to the offense.

“It felt great to come down with that catch,” Recore (45 yards receiving) said. “I knew I had to come down with it. We do the hands drill more as defensive players but it worked for me on that play. It is always great to start the season with a win.”

“It is nice to see guys like Bryce and Connor step up and make big plays for us in the first game of the season,” said Saranac head coach Dylan Everleth. “Connor is a mismatch for anyone. He has the best hands in the league and he is a 6’4” kid that can jump with anyone in the league. We had a lot of guys last year who were huge on both sides of the ball but we have kids who have stepped into their role and just hit the ground running. With kids like Bryce and Connor, along with (Casey)Breyette and (Connor) Kiroy holding down the line we have great leadership all around the team.”

Quarterback Conner Burns finished with 145 passing yards and two scores.

For the Vikings, Maddox Blaise ran for 135 yards and a score, while Strieble had 105 yards of total offense at the quarterback position.

The Vikings took the 6-0 lead on a three yard run by Blaise before going up 12-6 on a 20 yard pass play from Strieble to Matt Diehl.

Everleth said it is always a tough assignment to play the Vikings, especially in the season opener.

“(Moriah and Saranac) had a lot of guys going both ways, so it was not going to be a substitution battle,” Everleth said. “It was a dogfight and the rain started to come down which limits the offense. It’s always great to come out and play physical football with a team like Moriah. They are probably the toughest kids I’ve ever met.”