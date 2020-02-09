Saranac claims Section VII boys indoor title

× Expand Jill Lobdell The Saranac boys indoor track and field team won the Section VII team title Saturday, while Zashon Abrams, Garrett Adolfo, Anthony Bernardi and Connor Kiroy won individual sectional titles for the Chiefs.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac varsity boys indoor track and field team is right where it expects to be at the end of the season: sectional champions.

The Chiefs (147) held off Plattsburgh High (104) to claim the title Saturday, followed by Beekmantown, Saranac Lake, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Peru, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga and AuSable Valley.

For the Chiefs, Zashon Abrams ran a time of 6.96 seconds to win the 55 dash, followed by Tanner Estes of Peru and Dade Cox of Beekmantown.

“The season has gone pretty good running the 55, and I want to see if I can get that personal best time I have been working toward all season long,” said Abrams.

The other three wins for the Chiefs came on the field, where Connor Kiroy had a throw of 53-00 to win the weight throw ahead of teammate Casey Breyette and Connor Mcginnis of Beekmantown. Garrett Adolfo was the only long jumper over 19 feet with a mark of 19-1 in scoring ahead of teammate Anthony Bernardi and Plattsburgh High’s Jaylen Gonzalez, while Bernardi recorded a triple jump of 38-0 to defeat Plattsburgh High athletes Kyle LaValley and Adam Elshafay for the sectional title.

“The season has been on and off because we could not get my mark consistent, but today we were able to find a good mark and be consistent throughout the day,” said Adolfo.

“It has been pretty rough with my mark but I just got it down at practice the other day and it worked out this meet,” said Bernardi.

PHS runner Matthieu Durkin scored the win in the 55 hurdles with a time of 8.69, beating out Isaiah Mars of Ticonderoga and Aidan Hoogkamp of Beekmantown.

“There has been a lot of fierce competition, especially with Aidan, he has really pushed me and today I was able to get out of the blocks and get it done,” said Durkin. “I’m just hoping I can keep getting personal best times and see how close I can get to (Cameron) Duffield (referring to last season’s 55 hurdles champ and state outdoor champion).”

In what may have been the main event of the meet, Seton’s Jake Glicksman beat out a field that featured all state and state champions in the 1,600 with a time of 4:42.78, finishing ahead of Logan Van Buren (M/BV) and the Saranac Lake champion duo of Peter Fogarty and Micah McCulley.

“I wanted to go out pretty easy and pick up the pace at the end and it went how I wanted it to,” said Glicksman. “This is the first time this season that all four of us were in the race, which is cool because we all push each other. This week was more about tactics, so I tried to hold the pace back early.”

Van Buren came back to win a pair of events, running a time of 1:34.21 to win the 600 over Rowan Jackson of PHS and teammate Landon Peters, while also running a time of 2:47.83 in the 1,000 in edging McCulley and Glicksman.

“The season started out strong but then I got sick, but we went down to Darthmouth and I ran a strong 1,000 and we have been riding the wave ever since,” said Van Buren.

Fogarty picked up a win in the 3,000 with a time of 10:02.58, ahead of Emery Tausinger of M/BV and Sam DeJordy of Seton.

Cox scored a in the 300 in a time of 39.43, ahead of the Saranac trio of Abrams, Bernardi and Adolfo.

“It was mostly a run down from my lane assignment and I was able to see everyone in front of me and chase them down,” said Cox.

Tausinger joined M/BV teammates Denali Garnia, Gage Perry and Landon Peters to win the 3,200 relay in a time of 9:23.00 in a race where Saranac Lake and PHS were disqualified for lane violations and Saranac lost their baton.

The Plattsburgh High team of LaValley, Ethan Waters, Durkin and Estes won the 640 relay with a time of 1:23.09. The race also had an issue when a Saranac runner ran into a can during the final baton exchange.

The Beekmantown team of Hoogkamp, Alexander Jock, Izaiah Jock and Cox won the 1,600 relay in 3:53.05.

Saranac Lake’s Patrick Alberga had a throw of 50-8 to win the shot put over the Saranac trio of Kiroy, Breyette and Branden Ashley.

“The season has been going great but I have not been hitting the marks I want to, but we are getting there,” Alberga said.

Plattsburgh High’s Benjamin Bourdeau scored the win in the high jump with a height of 5.6, beating out Peru’s Hadden Barcomb.

“We have had a lot of back and forth in the event with good competition and I am happy I was able to get it done at sectionals,” said Bordeau.

Based on the event, the top five to seven finishers in each will return the Plattsburgh State Field House Saturday, Feb. 15, where they will vie for positions on the Section VII state team which will compete at the NYSPHSAA championships March 7 in Staten Island.