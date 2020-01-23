Saranac clinches CVAC title share against Peru, Christman wins 100th

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Alex Christman is all smiles as he completes his win by fall, his 100th career win and a pivotal bout in the Chiefs’ 37-35 win over Peru Wednesday.

SARANAC | The Saranac varsity wrestling team clinched at least a share of the CVAC championship with a 37-35 win over Peru in a Wednesday matchup that featured several close contests between wrestlers who may meet again in mid-February.

The Chiefs (6-0 CVAC) can clinch the outright title with a win or loss by Northern Adirondack (3-2), while eliminating the Indians (4-2) from title contention with the win.

Chief coach Heath Smith said the crucial match of the night was also a milestone bout, as Alex Christman recorded a third period pin against Connor Witkiewicz, giving Christman his 100th career win and the Chiefs three vital bonus points.

“Alex has been with us for four years at the varsity level,” said Smith. “I told him today he really needed to step it up and get us the points we needed for the win, and when you look at the final score and getting a pin from Alex, which was unexpected, his three bonus points were the ones that put us over the top.”

“It meant everything to get that win by fall,” said Christman. ”It was amazing to win 100 tonight on senior night and to help us toward the CVAC title.”

The match opened with a first period fall by Ryan Devins at 99, before Alex Clancy defeated Ashton Seymour in a 2-1 decision at 106, where Clancy scored his two points on a reversal 30 seconds into the third period. As the horn sounded, Seymour had turned Clancy for what could have been a reversal, but the loud crowd kept the official from hearing the horn. Clancy had also reversed back and was getting back points before the official realized the bout was over.

Collin Clancy then scored a 9-1 major decision at 113 to give the Chiefs a 13-0 lead before Kadin Johnson scored a fall to give Peru their first points at 13-6.

In what may have been the match of the night at 126, Brayden Bushey scored a 1-0 win over Landen Smith, with Bushey escaping with less than 30 seconds remaining and fended off Smith’s final attempts for a takedown, making the score 13-9.

The Chiefs then got a pair of pins by Hunter Devins (132) and Christman (138) for a 25-9 lead, before Alijah Seymour scored a 4-2 win over Robert Foley. With Seymour carrying a 3-0 lead into the third, Foley scored a reversal and then let Seymour back up, but was unable to get a second takedown before the horn blew to end the bout, with Saranac holding a 25-12 lead.

Bryce Smith then scored a fall for the Chiefs at 152 for a 31-12 lead before Peru responded with a trio of Peru wins, including a Jack Hayes 17-1 tech fall win at 160 and pins by Devin Blake and Jack Hanson at 170 and 182, to cut the Saranac lead to 31-29.

In the 195 bout, Saranac’s Tim Gadway scored three points in the final two minutes to seal a 6-2 decision over Dustin Goddeau gave the Chiefs a 34-29 lead, setting the stage for Emilio Lugo to seal the match for his team with an 8-3 win over Tyler Ormsby.

“(Emilio) wrestled (Parker) Liberty the first time and it was a one point match and I thought Emilio could have a good match against Ormsby, and that turned out to be the case,” said Smith.

“I just wanted to finish for the team,” said Lugo. “It felt very good to get this win.”

In the heavyweight bout, Liberty scored a first period pin, giving Peru six points for a 37-35 final score.

“The kids came to wrestle and I am so proud of them,” said Smith. “We need to stay focused. We have some good leadership that can help everyone stay focused and follow their lead.”

“I love this team so much,” said Bryce Smith. “We play basketball before we practice and we have a lot of fun with each other and it has been fun to wrestle with them. We need to focus on our technique as we get closer to the end of the season. We have all been here so we know what we need to do it’s just working on it in the practice room.”

Bobcats defeat Patriots

Northern Adirondack scored wins in all but one bout, as Dolan Gilmore scored a pin at 120 for his 100th career win in a 63-3 win for the Patriots over Northern Adirondack Wednesday.

Tyler Trombley also received his 100th career victory via injury default for the Bobcats.

Parker Manor opened the match with a pin for NAC at 99, while Taylor Mick earned a forfeit at 113, Caden Bruce a fall at 132, Isaac Pratt a 3-0 decision at 138, Brandon Manor a fall at 145, David Griffin a forfeit win at 170, Trent Snide-Hasselton a forfeit at 195, Trey McGee a fall at 220 and Clayton Trombley a fall at 285.

The lone win for AuSable Valley was Mason Dubay, who scored a 7-3 decision at 160.