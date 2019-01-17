Saranac earns state duals ticket

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Saranac’s Ryan Devins looks to earn a takedown against Peru’s Ashton Seymour in their bout at 99 Wednesday evening. The Chiefs scored a 40-36 win over the Indians in their first dual meeting of the season.

PERU | The Saranac varsity wrestling team scored a thrilling, 40-36 win over Peru Wednesday, earning the chance to represent Section VVI in the NYSPHSAA Dual Championships Jan. 26 in Syracuse.

“It just gives us a measurement that we needed to look ahead,” said Saranac head coach Heath Smith of the win. “After another week of practice, we will be more energetic and ready.”

The win also gives Saranac the inside track to the CVAC title, with the two teams meeting again in February.

“It was great to get the win to beat Peru,” said Smith. “It is hard to do. The next match can be anyones game. We are on the right track and hopefully we can keep going.”

Starting at 182 with a Tim Gadway pin for Saranac over Derek Fagan, Peru built up an 18-6 lead with a pair of forfeits and a Dalton Criss win by fall over Kaiden Kriplin.

Saranac then took control of the match in several hotly-contested lightweight matches, starting with Ryan Devins getting an overtime takedown to score a 7-5 win over Ashton Seymour. Collin Clancy then recorded a fall for the Chiefs at 106 over Aaron Edwards before Landen Smith scored a 3-2 win at 113 over Kadin Johnson and Robert Foley scored a 5-3 decision over Brady Bushey at 120, giving the Chiefs a 21-18 lead.

Logan Dubuque gave the lead back to Peru with a pin against Hunter Devins before Saranac’s Alex Christman scored a pin over Jack Hayes at 132 and Noah Clausen scored a 7-5 win over Connor Witkiewicz at 138 for a 30-24 lead for the Chiefs.

After a forfeit win for the Indians, Bryce Smith scored a 9-0 major decision for the Chiefs over Alijah Seymour at 152. Peru countered with a Zach Swyers pin over Noah Steigleman at 160, giving the Indians a 36-34 lead.

However, the ace in the hole belonged to the Chiefs, as Jacob Nolan recorded his 205th career victory with a pin against Dustin Goddeau, giving the Chiefs the 40-36 edge.

“It is just great to get the win for my team,” said Nolan, who stands three wins shy of tying the Section VII all-time record. “They wrestled hard tonight and deserved to get it. I just wanted to work hard and get it for them.”

“I haven’t had too many six-minute matches this year and he was really tough,” said Smith of his match against Seymour.

“This is a big win for me,” said Foley, who has had success in Peru over the last three weeks having won the Peru Invitational title at his weight class.

BOBCATS DEFEAT EAGLES

Northern Adirondack got four pinfalls as they scored a 59-18 win over Beekmantown.

Troy Labarge (120), Brandon Manor (138), Austin Martin (220) and Clayton Trombley (285) all scored falls for the Bobcats, while Dolan Gilmore scored a technical fall win at 126.

For the Eagles, Chance Peryea scored a teach fall win, while Kaeden Peryea scored a 12-4 major decision win and Cornal Brinson earned a 10-4 decision win.