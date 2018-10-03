Saranac gets key turnovers in win over Ti

× Ticonderoga’s Michael DuShane breaks free from the tackle of Saranac’s Garrett Adolfo as he steps into the endzone for the first of two touchdowns in the Sentinels 34-14 loss against the Chiefs Sept. 29. See more photos from this game at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC | The host Chiefs jumped out to an early lead and were able to get a pair of key interceptions in the fourth quarter to complete a 34-14 victory over Ticonderoga Sept. 29.

Isaac Garman (23, 13) and Jake Nolan (25, 16) each caught a pair of touchdown passes from Luke Maye (14-28, 225 yards) in the first half to build up a 28-0 lead.

A pair of Michael DuShane (8, 32) touchdown receptions made the score 28-14, but interceptions by Garman and Parker Schwartz stalled the final pair of Sentinel drives in the fourth quarter.

“I dropped back into coverage and Casey Breyette hit the quarterback and I was there to grab the pass,” Schwartz said of his interception. “We really played good defense. We had a couple of mistakes but really played well.”

The Schwartz interception then led to a long drive for the Chiefs, as Nolan and James Conway both dominated on the ground with Conway ending his nine carry, 52 yard day with a six yard scoring run.

“Our line stepped up and started to make some big blocks and we were able to find the holes,” Conway said.

“Our run game opened up,” coach Dylan Everleth said. “We had a big play on defense and I think that play kind of pumped our offense up. James did a great job at running back and when you can put a play maker like Jake back there with him, you make it hard for the other team.”

Garman said the defense was focused on the Sentinel passing game and were able to make some plays.

“We knew where they were going to throw and we had to work on staying back and making sure they did not get the deep ball,” Garman said. “On my interception, I can’t take all the credit. Parker and Garrett Adolfo tipped that to me on a perfectly drawn up play. That came from the tip drills in practice.”

“Ticonderoga is starting to make some transitions into the passing game and we did give up some short passes but we wanted to make sure we did not give them the deep ball,” Everleth said.

Garrett Adolfo and Addison Kelting also had interceptions for the Chiefs. Nolan ended the day with 135 receiving yards and 21 rush yards, while Garman had 59 reception yards.

For Ticonderoga, Terrance Benedict had 130 passing yards with DuShane catching six balls for 68 yards and two touchdowns, while Benedict also led the team with 33 rush yards.

“We waited too long to start playing,” coach Scott Nephew said. “The kids stepped up and made plays and played a nice second half.”

Nephew said the team has shown signs of progression throughout the past few weeks, but will need to put everything together as they move into October.

“We are showing signs of getting to where we need to be but we have not put it all together yet,” he said. “The kids are doing a good job of staying focus and doing a good job.”