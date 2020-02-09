Saranac girls complete sectional indoor title sweep

× Expand Jill Lobdell The Saranac girls indoor track and field team claimed the Section VII title, while Beekmantown got four event wins, led by Angelina Lyons in the 55 hurdles and 640 relay, while Danielle Dyke won the long jump.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac varsity girls indoor track and field team competed the sweep of the Section VII indoor track and field titles, scoring 109 points to claim the championship Saturday at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

Plattsburgh High placed second with 95 points, followed by Beekmantown, Peru, Ticonderoga, Saranac Lake, AuSable Valley, Seton Catholic and Moriah/Boquet Valley.

Leah Madden and Mackenzie Converse took the top two spots in the 300, wit Madden clocking in a 47.93 seconds, both ahead of Beekmantown’s Kennedy Ritter.

“I was happy winning today and I am hoping to improve for the state qualifier,” said Madden, referring to next Saturday’s (Feb. 15) meet where the section will determine their NYSPHSAA meet team (March 7 meet).

Marissa LeDuc score a win in the high jump with a height of 4-6 to beat out Beekmantown’s Lucianna Brown and Saranac teammate Angelena Fay.

“My year went really well as my first indoor year doing high jump and I am looking to work on flipping my feet more,” said LeDuc.

For the Hornets, Abi Batu-Tiako won the 55 dash with a time of 9.53 seconds over Peru’s Abby Bruce and PHS teammate Kennedy Baker, while also winning the triple jump with a mark of 32-5.5 over Lyons and Gabriella Laundry of PHS.

“I wanted to keep a positive mentality for myself and my teammates throughout the day and I am ready to just continue to improve as we get to qualifiers,” said Batu-Tiako.

Third place Beekmantown secured the most individual event wins, as Angelina Lyons won the 55 hurdles over Batu-Tiako and Kaitlyn Caron of Peru in a time of 7.84. Lyons then teamed with Ritter, Brown and Evelyn Roberts in the 640 relay; and the team of Mikayla Hamel, Ritter, Brown and Sierra Wood won the 1,600 relay.

In the field, the Eagles got a win from Danielle Dyke in the long jump with a mark of 15-5.25, ahead of Bruce and Laundry.

“It has been a competitive season and I was able to pull through here at sectionals,” said Dyke. “I set a really big goal at the beginning of the season and have now been working on attaining that goal one piece at a time.”

Peru got a win from the team of Bruce, Sara Crippen, Harley Gainer and Jennifer Owen in the 3,200 relay with a time of 11:22.60, while Crippen scored a win in the 600 over Sophia McKiernan of M/BV and LeDuc with a time of 1:49.96; and Gainer got the win in the 3,000 with a time of 12:00.34 over Faline Yang of Seton and Gillian Miner of Saranac.

“We have been able to win most of the regular meets so we were expecting to have this result in the relay,” said Crippen. “We really want to keep making sure we can keep our pace and stay in the lead because we want to go to states.”

“It was a pretty good run and I felt pretty good — I had some cramps late but I pushed through,” said Gainer. “I want to focus on getting some more strength in my shoulders and arms but right now it is about trying to get better times.”

AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast scored a win in the 1,500 with a time of 5:15.65 over McKiernan and Lea DeJordy of Seton, while also winning the 1,000 with a time of 3:28.72 ahead of Crippen and Savannah DeJordy of Seton.

“I feel like I have gotten a lot stronger and faster this season, and I have been really fast in the mile, which has not been my best event in the past,” said Potthast, who added she will be attending Yale in the fall to continue her running career.

Ticonderoga’s Lizzie Rich score a throw of 29-10 to win the shot put ahead of teammate Vivian Porter and Saranac Lake’s Caylen Skiff, while Red Storm thrower Mia Sanford won the weight throw with a mark of 36-10 ahead of Saranac teammates Madison DuBray and Abigail Duquette.

“I started at this event just coming into indoor this season and I try to hit the weight room every day and work on my form,” said Rich. “Now, I just want to get to 30-feet. I have been throwing it at practice and warm ups, I just have to get it during the competition.”

“It has been a really great season and I have loved the weight throw so much and I feel the more I have gone through the season, the more I have loved it,” Sanford said. “It has also taught me patience.”