Saranac girls remain perfect on track

Photo by Jill Lobdell Rachael Scarborough won the triple jump for Saranac against Seton Catholic Thursday. More photos can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac girls varsity track and field team scored an 87-43 win over Seton Catholic Thursday, keeping its place at the front of the CVAC pack.

Maddie Hoeth swept the throwing events with wins in the shot put (32-1) and discus (113-0), while Hannah Desserault scored a win in the 100 hurdles (16.6), Mackenzie Converse the 100 (13.5) and long jump (14-10.5), Marissa LeDuc the 400 (1:08.9), Leah Madden the 200 (28.9), Shannon Breen the 3,000 (14:02.9), Angelena Fay the high jump (4-4) and Rachael Scarborough the triple jump (28-7.5). The Chiefs also scored a win in the 1,600 relay with the team of Fay, Madden, Heather Dutko and Amber Caron.

The Knights 3,200 relay team of Failene Yang along with Sofia, Savannah and Lea DeJordy took the top spot with a time of 10:56.1, while Sidney Falb, Pascale Allen, Sophie Macner and Gillian Boule won the 400 relay in 54.3 seconds.

Sofia DeJordy also scored a win in the 1,500 (5:42.1), while Savannah DeJordy won the 800 (2:43.3) and Allen the 400 hurdles (1:17.6).

HORNETS DEFEAT BLUE BOMBERS

The Plattsburgh High girls track team scored a 108-19 win over Lake Placid Thursday, scoring the top spot in all but three events.

The team of Nora Graves, Kendra Becker, Phoebe Bruso and Lily Clermont won the 3,200 relay (10:49), while Graves won the 1,500 (5:29).

Aubrie Girard scored a win in the 100 hurdles (18.6) and 400 hurdles (1:20.2), Jasmine Piper the 400 (1:08.5), Angelina Lyons the 200 (29.0), Rebecah Courson the high jump (4-8) and discus (84-1.5), Abi Batu-Taiko the long jump (14-3) and Lily Snide the triple jump (28-10).

For Lake Placid, Sara Rose-McCandish won the 800 (2:38), while Lynn Palen won the 3,000 (14:29) and Lura Johnson the shot put (26-5).

INDIANS TAKE DOWN EMUS

The Peru girls track and field team swept through the field events and won seven times on the track in scoring a 86.5-43.5 win over EMW Thursday.

Harley Gainer, Sara Crippen, Allie Post and Kaylee Amoriell combined to win the 3,200 relay for the Indians (11:39), while Amoriell won the 1,500 (5:49), Post the 800 (2:47) and Crippen the 3,200 (12:51).

Marie Higgins won the 100 (14.2) and long jump (14-8), while Ella Messner won the high jump (4-6) and triple jump (31-4) with Teagan Seymour winning the shot put (27-9) and discus (67-11).

The team of Rickert, Crippen, Ingrid Baggett and Brenna LaHart won the 400 relay in 1:00.8, while Messner, Post, Samantha Lyon and Hallie LaDuke won the 1,600 relay (4:52).

For the Emus, Rachel Storey scored wins in the 400 (1:03) and 200 (29.9), while Dava Marcil won the 100 hurdles (19.6) and Sophia McKiernan the 400 hurdles (1:17.2).

EAGLES TOP PATRIOTS

Beekmantown scored a 79-50 win over AuSable Valley Thursday, as Avery Durgan scored wins in the 100 (13.4) and 400 (1:09.7).

For the Patriots, Kylee Giddings won the 1,500 (5:58.3), while Riley Stone won the 3,000 (13:19.0) and Maggie Hayes the shot put (24-7.5).

RED STORM DOWN SENTINELS

Saranac Lake scored wins in all but two events as they finished with a 99-23 victory over Ticonderoga Thursday.

Grace Clark won the 100 hurdles (17.5) and 400 (1:09.2), while Edina Cecunjanin scored a win in the 100 (13.1), high jump (4-6) and 200 (17.4), Gwen Mader the 1,500 (5:43), Sylvie Linck the 400 hurdles (1:17.9), Megan Wilson the 800 (2:51), Chloe Reardon the triple jump (29-10) and Mia Sanford the shot put (26-5.5).

Kirsten Strum won the long jump (15-1.5) for the Sentinels.