Saranac girls win fourth indoor meet of season

PLATTSBURGH | While only winning a pair of events at the CVAC indoor track and field meet Jan. 18, the Saranac girls indoor team used their depth to score a win at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

Marissa LeDuc was part of both victories, combing with Katie Blair, Mackenzie Converse and Olivia Davis in the 640 relay and scoring a win over teammate Angelena Fay and Beekmantown’s Lucianna Brown in the high jump.

“I got a new personal record today,” LeDuc said. “I have been working on my speed going to the bar and flipping my feet going over. I am hoping on getting to the 5’0” mark by the end of the season.”

The Chiefs scored 117 total points in the competition, followed by Peru (96), Plattsburgh High (90) and Beekmantown (85).

PHS standout Abi Batu-Tiako scored a pair of wins in the shortest events, winning the 55 hurdles over Abby Bruce of Peru and Kennedy Baker, and the 55 sprint over Davis and Peru’s Katelyn Caron.

“I have been more self-motivated this year and I have been adjusting my senior year and it really has been paying off,” said Batu-Tiako. “It is definitely difficult to do both (55 sprint and hurdles) and I do get tired at times, in realizing my goals it keeps pushing me in both events and keeps me motivated. I want to continue to be a leader on my team and push the other girls to do their best and I want to do the best I can at the state meet, if I get to go.”

Peru’s Bruce joined with Harley Gainer, Quin Crippen and Sara Crippen to win the 3,200 relay, with Gainer winning the 1,500 over the Seton Catholic duo of Faline Yang and Lea DeJordy.

AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast won the 600 over Beekmantown’s Kayler Grizzle and Saranac’s Morgan Sanger, while also winning the 1,000 over Crippen and Yang. Saranac Lake’s Lydia Wamsganz scored a win in the 300 with Caron and Beekmantown’s Kennedy Ritter following, while Seton’s Savannah DeJordy crossed the line first ahead of Saranac’s duo of Rachel Cliche and Angelena Fay.

The Beekmantown quartet of Mikayla Hamel, Sierra Wood, Alice Saliba and Ritter scored a win in the 1,600 relay.

In the field events, Kennedy Baker beat out Batu-Tiako and Beekmantown’s Danielle Dyke in the long jump, with Lyons out-jumping Gabrielle Laundry of PHS and Eden Christon of Saranac in the triple jump.

In the throwing events, Ticonderoga’s Lizzie Rich beat put Caylen Skiff of Saranac Lake and Abby Duquette of Saranac in the shot put, while the top weight throw competitors were Saranac Lake’s Mia Sanford, Duquette and Peru’s Courtney Ashline.

See more from the Jan. 18 indoor track and field meet on the Sun Community News Facebook Page under videos, with event coverage and interviews.