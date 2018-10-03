Saranac Lake boys, Lake Placid girls split

× Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff scored another individual win Tuesday in CVAC cross country. Woodruff is ranked as the fifth best girls runner in Class C and 53rd overall in the state according to the Tully Runners website. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | The Saranac Lake boys cross-country team and Lake Placid girls squad each scored a trio of wins at Mt. VanHoevenburg Tuesday, including wins against each other in a meet which also included EKMW and Ticonderoga.

James Catania, ranked as the 27th runner in Class C by Tully Runners, placed first for the Saranac Lake boys team as the Red Storm occupied five of the top seven spots with Catania, Micah McCulley (third), Peter Fogarty (tied fourth), Andrew Fogarty (sixth) and Jacob Alberga (seventh). Noah Fine placed second for Lake Placid, while Logan VanBuren of EKMW was tied for fourth with Peter Fogarty.

In the girls meet, Annie Rose-McCandish led the pack to the finish line for Lake Placid followed by teammates Harley Cohen (fourth), Anya Morgan (sixth), Sarah Rose-McCandish (seventh) and Marli Damp (ninth). Katie Samperi (second), Gwen Mader (third) and Bella Wissler (fifth) were the top finishers for Saranac Lake, while Madison Flora was eighth for Ticonderoga and Morgan Baker was 14th for EKMW.

Jake Glicksman was the overall winner as the Seton Catholic Knights scored wins over the Northeastern Clinton Cougars and the AuSable Valley Patriots in boys and girls cross country, while the Cougars boys and Patriots girls won in scoring against each other.

Luke Moore placed fourth for the Knights, while Thomas Gilbo was second for the Cougars and Spencer Daby third for the Patriots.

30th ranked Lily Potthast, won the girls meet for AuSable Valley, while Savannah and Sofia DeJordy placed second and third for the Lady Knights, followed by Failene Yang, Audrie Bilow and Lea DeJordy. Paige Letourneau was seventh for Northeastern Clinton.

Fifth ranked Class C girls runner Rachael Woodruff won for Saranac in the girls meet against Beekmantown, Plattsburgh High and Peru. Elise LePage, Heather Dutko and Mackenzie Converse followed for Saranac, while Harley Gainer was third for Peru and Ingrid Baggett seventh. Nora Graves was fourth for Plattsburgh, with Julia Nelson eighth for Beekmantown.

In the boys meet, Ian Campbell led the way for Plattsburgh as Ian Mulholland was fourth. Connor Goodwin was second for Beekmantown as Grant Moravec placed sixth, while Sam Carter was third for Saranac and Riley Luck was fifth for Peru.