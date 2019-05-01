Saranac Lake ends the Saranac boys track win streak

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell James Catania and the Saranac Lake boys track ad field team scored a 67-65 win over Saranac Tuesday, ending the Chiefs 69-meet win streak.

SARANAC LAKE | Saranac varsity boys track and field coach Chris Verkey knew the 2019 matchups against Saranac Lake would be interesting based on the matchups.

On Tuesday, Saranac Lake found the right combination, defeating Saranac by a razor-thin margin of 67-65.

The team of Micah McCulley, Peter Fogarty, Andrew Fogarty and James Catania — all members of the state championship cross country team — scored the win in the 3,200 relay with a time of 9:24, while Catania also won the 1,600 in 4:49 and Peter Fogarty the 800 in 2:12.3.

Anderson Gray scored a win for the Red Storm in the 3,200 (10:41), while Patrick Wamsganz scored a win in the triple jump with a mark of 40-6.5 and 400 with a time of 52.5, Patrick Alberga the shot put in 49-9.5 and Jon Hewitt the discus with a throw of 129-5.

Saranac picked up a number of wins, with University of Albany commit Cameron Duffield winning the 110 and 400 hurdles along with the high jump, while teaming with Luke Maye, Garrett Adolfo and Anthony Bernardi to win the 1,600 relay (3:33.3). Bernardi teamed with Adolfo, Brexton Montville and Zashon Abrams to win the 400 relay (47.3), while Montville recorded wins in the 100 (11.1) and 200 (23.2) and Luke Maye earned a victory in the long jump (20-7).

In the girls meet, the Chiefs scored a 78-49 win over the Red Storm, with Rachael Woodruff, Heather Dutko, Angelena Fay and Kennedy Ubl winning the 3,200 relay in 11:04.4.

Woodruff also got the win in the 1,500 (5:34.3) and 800 (2:25.5), while Mackenzie Converse won in the 400 (1:04.3), triple jump (32-11.5) and 200 (29.3), Elise LePage in the 400 hurdles (1:10.6) and high jump (4-6), Raegan Mulverhill the 3,000 (12:52.8) and Maddie Hoeth the discus (101-8.5).

“Saranac has a very good team, they are well coached and always ready for competition,” said Saranac Lake coach Patrick Wamsganz. “I am proud of our girls for stepping up and competing against a very talented Saranac team.”

Grace Clark, Edina Cecunjanin, Hailey Cornell and Lydia Wamsganz won the 400 relay, while Clark scored a win in the 100 (16.8), Cecunjanin in the 100 hurdles (13.1) and Wamsganz in the long jump (14-3). Mecalyn Sousa scored a win in the shot put (30-9).

EMW, LAKE PLACID SPLIT

The Emus scored a 68-54 win over Lake Placid in boys track and field Tuesday, while the Blue Bombers’ girls team responded with 74-55 win over EMW.

In the boys meet, EMW scored wins in the 3,200 (Gage Perry, Patrick Fair, Rafe Simer, Landon Peters - 9:57) and 1,600 (Luis Medina, Lucas Spilling, Logan VanBuren, Chris Jones - 3:54) relays, while Logan VanBuren won the 1,600 (4:50), 800 (2:13) and 3,200 (10:51), Luis Medina the 400 (58.1), Landon Peters the 400 hurdles (1:14), Lucas Spilling the long (15-4) and triple (34-11) jumps, and Jason Zerbe the discus (111-2).

For Lake Placid, Cooper Grady won the 100 (12.1) and 200 (24.5), while Sean Ransom won the 110 hurdles (21.4) and Kyle Shambo the shot put (35-6). The Blue Bombers also won the 400 relay.

In the girls meet, the team of Sara Rose-McCandish, Annie Rose-McCandish, Marli Damp and Harley Cohen won the 3,200 relay (10:52), while Annie Rose-McCandish added a win in the 400 (53.8) and 200 (28.4), Sara Rose-McCandish in the 800 (2:40) and Cohen in the 3,000 (12:31).

The McCandish sisters also teamed with Mackenzie Kondrat and Sandra Harper to win the 1,600 relay, while the team also won the 400 relay. Lura Johnson added wins in the shot put (26-1) and discus (79-11).

For the Emus, Emily Defelice won the 100 hurdles (19.9) and high jump (4-4) while Thea Shaw won the 100 (14.2) and 1,500 (5:32), Sophia McKiernan the 400 hurdles (1:20.4) and Desiree Demar the long jump (12-5).

EAGLES, INDIANS SPLIT

The Beekmantown boys track and field team scored a 71.5-59.5 win over Peru Tuesday, while the Lady Indians were able to score a 78-54 win over the Lady Eagles in a pair of closely contested meets.

Aidan Hoogkamp score wins in the 110 hurdles (17.84) and 200 (23.94) for the Eagles, while Carter Baron won the 400 hurdles (1:13) and high jump (5-4). The Eagles also won the 400 and 1,600 relays.

For Peru, the team of Evan Howe, Jonas Petro, Nikolas Recore and Landon Phandolph won the 3,200 relay (10:25), while Bryn Reynolds scored wins in the 400 (58.4) and triple jump (35-2), with Robert Reynolds winning the shot put (37-8) and Connor Witkiewicz winning the long jump (18-3.75).

The team of Sarah Crippen, Ella Messner, Ingrid Baggett and Kaylee Amoriell won the 3,200 relay (11:36) in the girls meet for Peru, while Amoriell won the 1,500 (5:43.5), Crippen the 800 (2:43.4) and Messner the high jump (4-9). Jennifer Owens won the 3,000 (13:27), while Marie Higgens won the long jump (14-8.5) and Teagan Seymour won the shot put (27-8) and discus (82-3).

For Beekmantown, Lauren Gonyo scored wins in the 100 (18.25) and 200 (29.38), while Avery Durgan added wins in the 100 hurdles (13.08) and 400 (1:08.2). Jillian Magoon was the winner in the triple jump (31-7).

HORNETS SWEEP

Plattsburgh High scored wins of 83-38 and 98-34 over Northeastern Clinton in boys and girls track Monday afternoon.

Alex Chapman scored the win in the 800 (2:18.3) while joining with the 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams to victories. Heath Lucas scored a win in the 1,600 (4:59.1), while Joe Gonzalez-Lyon scored wins in the long (18-8) and triple (40-2) jumps.

Spencer Turdo swept the throwing events with wins in the shot put (36-5) and discus (104), while Reid LaValley won the high jump (5-2).

In the girls meet, Lily Clermont, Catherine Langlois and Tenzin Pema teamed to win the 3,200 relay in 11:04, while Abi Batu-Tiako won the 100 hurdles (18.1) and triple jump (32-0.25), Angelina Lyons the 100 (13.0), 200 (27.8) and long jump (15-9), Nora Graves the 1,500 (5:27.5) and 3,000 11:43.6), Jasmine Piper the 400 (1:04.6) and shot put (30-5), Maddy Woodward the 400 hurdles (1:16.8), Siri Sorenson the discus (71-11) and Rebecah Courson the high jump (4-6). The team of Langlois, Piper, Mackenzie Chapman and Willow Herz won the 1,600 relay (4:41).

For Northeastern Clinton, Ellie Prairie won the 800 (2:41.9), whole the team of Lauren Brilotti, Marlie Sample, Taylor Woods and Leah Coulombe won the 400 relay (55.5).