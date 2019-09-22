Saranac Lake flexes their cross country muscle

× Expand Keith Lobdell James Catania and the Saranac Lake Red Storm placed fourth overall at the Section VII Invitational Sept. 21.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac Lake Red Storm boys cross country team showed they are ready to host the best in Class C at the Plattsburgh State Field House this November, placing fourth overall at the Section VII/Pre State Invitational Sept. 21 and securing their hold atop the Class C rankings.

The defending Class C state champs were led by James Catania, who placed 14th overall in a time of 16:30.6. Running in the second of three boys varsity races at the meet, Catania was fifth in his heat, followed closely by teammate Peter Fogarty, whose time of 16:33.7 was sixth in the heat and 17th overall.

Two other Red Storm runners placed in the top 50, with Micah McCulley in 44th and Andrew Fogarty in 46th in a field of 369 runners.

Tucker Jackobe finished 64th overall, with Sam Ash 127th and Justin Duprey 147th.

Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Logan Van Buren placed 24th overall, while Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman was 37th and Lake Placid’s Mikey Skutt was 51st.

Team scores

After Saranac Lake, Plattsburgh High was the next team to place, with a finish of 24th with Ethan Mulholland (98), Chris Nephew (117), Sean Vogl (142), Ian Campbell (143), Gareth Mansfield (243) and Rowan Jackson (249).

The M/BV Goats place 27th and were the top Section VII/Class D team behind Van Buren, also placing Emery Tausinger (158), T.J. Bilow (198), Cole Simer (204), Denali Garnica (207) and Landon Peters (230).

Seton Catholic was two spots behind the Goats in 29th, with Glicksman joined by Sam DeJordy (130), Luke Moore (148), Seamus Andrew (242) and Maxwell Grafstein (265).

With Skutt’s finish, Lake Placid placed 37th overall with James Flanigan (129), Max Flanigan (184), Gunnar Anthony (238) and Will Hollander (309).

Saranac placed 39th overall with Andrew Woodruff (120), Sam Carter (153), Dylan Borner (161), Kaleb Stanton (215), Andrew Denial (297), Dean Kelley (307) and Myles Mitchell (319).

Zach Morgan led Peru to a 41st place finish with an individual rank of 179th, followed by Elijah Lederman (180), Landon Pandolph (203), Nick Recore (229), Evan Howe (236), Gavin Mero (261) and Connor Graves (303).

AuSable Valley placed 44th behind Spencer Daby (110), Grant Weerts (240), Rickey Weerts (266), Tomas Ford (279), Lucas Tardif (162), Chandler Perry (313) and Tyler Driscoll (314).

Beekmantown was one place behind in 45th, with the team of Connor Goodwin (94), Alexander Barber (252), Odin Nelson (269), Riley Loughan (288), Devan Bibeau (293), Nathan Sand (300) and Bode Curilla (308).