Saranac Lake girls place second at Nordic states

BRISTOL | The Saranac Lake girls varsity Nordic team placed second at the NYSPHSAA Nordic championships, held Monday and Tuesday at the Bristol Mountain Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area.

The Red Storm team of Sylvie Linck, Sophia Kelting and Evelyn Eller placed fourth in the 3-by-3K relay event Tuesday, while Kelting placed third, Linck fifth and Eller 14th in the 7.5K individual skate.

Saranac Lake’s Bella Wissler placed 15th in the individual event, with Lake Placid’s Lynn Palen 20th, Ellie Evans 35th, Sydney Lawrence 40th, Harley Cohen 42nd and Saranac Lake’s Ruby Smith 46th.

In the relay, the Section VII-A team of Wissler, Cohen and Palen placed eighth, with the Section VII-B team of Evans, Smith and Lawrence placing 15th.