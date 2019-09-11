Saranac Lake girls sweep, LP wins two

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Saranac Lake girls cross country team swept their season opening meet Sept. 10.

SARANAC LAKE | The Red Storm girls cross country team swept through Plattsburgh High (20-41), Lake Placid (20-41) and Beekmantown (15-48) in season opening cross country races Sept. 10, while Lake Placid scored wins of 26-29 over PHS and 26-30 over Beekmantown.

Beekmantown edges PHS by one points, 26-27.

Lake Placid’s Harley Cohen crossed the finish line in 21:40 to lead all runners, while Nora Graves of PHS (22:07) was second and Gwen Mader of Saranac Lake third (22:29). Mader was followed by teammates Sylvie Link (22:34), Katie Samperi(22:59), 6. Bella Wissler (23:01) and Sara Trabakoulos (23:08), Lily Clermont of PHS, Mikayla Hamel of Beekmantown and Alexa Harper of Lake Placid rounded out the top 10, followed by Robyn Rutgers (SLCS), Frannie Newman (SLCS), Kaitlyn Yando (SLCS), Anya Morgan (LPCS) and Kaylen Grizzle (Beekmantown).

MBV sweeps

Moriah/Boquet Valley scored a narrow win over AuSable Valley, 26-31, Sept. 10, while they also scored wins of 21-37 over Ticonderoga and 15-50 over Northeastern Clinton.

AVCS came away with a 23-32 win over Ti and 15-50 win over NCCS, while the Sentinels scored a 15-50 win over the Cougars.

Lily Potthast of AuSable Valley was the top finished in a time of 20:37, with teammate Morgan Rennie placing fourth and Sophia Janisse seventh. Madison Flora placed second for the Sentinels, with Katherine Moran 10th and Zyleen Tyler 15th.

Sophia McKiernan placed third for MBV, as Morgan Baker was fifth, Stevie Sprouse sixth, Emily Gangi eighth, Sydney Glebus 11th and Ally Bosarge 14th.

Madison Lyon was 12th for NCCS, while Taylor Goodrow placed 13th.

Woddruff, Saranac start strong

Rachael Woodruff crossed the finish line in 19:26 to help lead the Saranac varsity girls cross country team to wins of 22-37 over Peru and 15-50 over Seton Catholic. Peru scored a 15-50 win over the Knights.

Mackenzie Converse placed fourth for Saranac, followed by Danielle Borner in seventh, Molly Lynch in eighth, Gillian Miner in ninth, Sarique Moore in 11th, Angelena Fay in 12th and Kaelyn Fay in 13th.

Faline Yang placed second for Seton Catholic, while Harley Gainer placed third.