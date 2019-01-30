Saranac Lake, Lake Placid hold Nordic meet

× James Flanigan and Kai Frantz, of Lake Placid, scored a win in the two person relay event during their meet against Saranac Lake Tuesday at Dewey Mountain. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC LAKE | The Lake Placid Central School (LPCS) team of Kai Frantz and James Flanigan took the top spot in the boys two-person relay event Tuesday, while the Saranac Lake Central School (SLCS) team of Sylvie Linck and Sophia Kelting earned the top spot in the girls relay.

In the 3K individual races, Adrian Hayden and Linck took the top spots in the events, while Saranac Lake scored team wins by the score of 8-14 and 9-12.

In the relay events, Saranac Lake’s Hayden and Colter Cheney-Seymour teamed up for a second place boys finish, followed by Nick Kelting and Jacob Alberga, of Saranac Lake; Tate Frantz and Max Flanigan, of Lake Placid; Brennan Nobles and Reuben Bernstein, of Saranac Lake; Griffin Smith and Adam Hesseltine, of Saranac Lake; and Jackson Small and Logan Branch, of Saranac Lake.

Lura Johnson and Annie Rose-McCandish placed second in the girls race for Lake Placid, followed by Lyn Palen and Lily Flanigan, of Lake Placid; Evelyn Eller and Bella Wissler, of Saranac Lake; Jordan Samburgh and Katie Samperi, of Saranac Lake; Helena Dramm and Ruby Smith, of Saranac Lake; Anya Morgan and Maddy Cohen, of Lake Placid; Eleanor Crowley and Emma Wood, of Saranac Lake; Gwen Mader and Leena Keal, of Saranac Lake; Raquel Lopez Duro and Kaiya Belisle, of Lake Placid; and Mary Keating and Willa Evans-Kumar, of Saranac Lake.

In the individual race, James Flanigan and Jacob Alberga finished tied for second behind Hayden in the boys race. They were followed by Kai Frantz (LPCS), Nick Kelting (SLCS), Colter Cheney-Seymour (SLCS), Brennan Nobles (SLCS), Max Flanigan (LPCS), Tate Frantz (LPCS), Griffin Smith (SLCS), Reuben Bernstein (SLCS), Adam Hesseltine (SLCS), Jackson Small (SLCS) and Logan Branch (SLCS).

Sophia Kelting followed her Saranac Lake teammate in for a second place finish in the girls 3K race, followed by Lura Johnson (LPCS), Lynn Palen (LPCS), Annie Rose-McCandish (LPCS), Evelyn Eller (SLCS), Jordan Samburgh (SLCS), Lily Flanigan (LPCS), Bella Wissler (SLCS), Anya Morgan (LPCS), Katie Samperi (SLCS), Helena Dramm (SLCS), Ruby Smith (SLCS), Eleanor Crowley (SLCS), Emma Wood (SLCS), Leena Keal (SLCS), Gwen Mader (SLCS), Maddy Cohen (LPCS), Willa Evans-Kumar (SLCS), Raquel Lopez Duro (LPCS), Kaiya Belisle (LPCS) and Mary Keating (SLCS).