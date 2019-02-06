Saranac Lake skiers strong in meet

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Keene duo of Lura Johnson and Lynn Palen, skiing for Lake Placid, placed third and fourth in Tuesday’s Nordic race in Saranac Lake.

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake boys team took the top four spots in Tuesday’s 4.8K Nordic event at Dewey Mountain, while the Red Storm also had the top two finishers in the girls race.

Adrian Hayden was the top performer in the boys race in a time of 13:18, followed by teammates Colter Cheney-Seymour, Jacob Alberga and Nick Kelting.

Kai Frantz and James Flanigan followed for Lake Placid, with Griffin Smith (SL) and Max Flanigan (LP) behind them. The race was rounded out by Saranac Lake skiers Reuben Bernstein, Adam Hesseltine, Jackson Small and Logan Branch.

Sylvie Linck scored the win in the girls race for Saranac Lake with a time of 14:38, followed by teammate Sophia Kelting, with Lake Placid’s Lura Johnson and Lynn Palen rounding out the top four.

Evelyn Eller (SL), Bella Wissler (SL), Anya Morgan (LP), Lily Flanigan (LP), Katie Samperi (SL), Helena Dramm (SL), Kaiya Belisle (LP), Eleanor Crowley (SL), Leena Keel (SL), Emma Wood (SL), Gwen Mader (SL), Raquel Lopez (LP), Willa Evans Kumar (SL) and Mary Keating (SL) rounded out the field.