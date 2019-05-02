Saranac leads Luciano Invitational field

× AuSable Valley’s Zane Moussa placed 11th in the pentathlon at the Anthony Luciano Invitational track and field meet in Hudson Falls April 27.

HUDSON FALLS | The Saranac varsity track and field teams led the way at the Anthony Luciano Invitational at Hudson Falls April 27, with the boys team placing first overall and the girls team third.

Also representing Section VII were AuSable Valley, EMW, Beekmantown, Seton Catholic and Peru.

In the boys meet, the Chiefs were led by senior Cameron Duffield, who won four events.

“Cameron took home the 110 hurdles in 14.77, the 400 hurdles in 57.47, and was a member of the winning 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relay teams,” Saranac coach Chris Verkey said. “Brexton Montville, Luke Maye and Garrett Adolfo were also members of the winning relay teams. Brexton also had a nice day in his individual events where he finished second in the 100 (11.57) and second in the 400 (53.48).”

Photo by Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Anthony Bernardi was fourth in the triple jump at the Anthony Luciano Invitational track and field meet in Hudson Falls April 27, also placing fifth in the long jump and seventh in the 200.

Maye finished second in the 400 hurdles for Saranac, while Brandon Goddeau finished second in the javelin with a last throw bomb of 129-8 to jump up five spots. Anthony Bernardi was fourth in the triple jump, fifth in the long jump and seventh in the 200, while Connor Kiroy placed fifth in the shot put with a 41-3.25. The 4-by-800 relay of Dylan Borner, Sam Carter, Joe Webster and Alex Christman placed fourth in 9:11.21. Nick Bunker was ninth in the discus.

“Although the weather was far from nice, the boys’ overall performances were,” Verkey said. “It was 45 degrees with a very tough wind making it feel very brisk all day.”

The weather was also on the mind of Seton Catholic coach Kathy Champagne.

“Unfortunately conditions were less than ideal with temperatures in the low 40s and gusting wind throughout the day,” Champagne said. “Jake Glicksman and Aidan Masten both medaled to lead the Knights. Glicksman finished second in the 3,200 in 10:13.78, while Masten finished fourth in the long jump with a mark of 18-6.50.”

Other top finishers included Logan VanBuren of EMW, who was eighth in the 1,600, Dylan Rickert of Peru third in the triple jump and Robert Reynolds of Peru 10th in the pentathlon, with Zane Moussa of AuSable Valley placing 11th.

Photo by Keith Lobdell Logan VanBuren of EMW placed eighth in the 1,600 at the Anthony Luciano Invitational track and field meet in Hudson Falls April 27.

HOETH LEADS GIRLS

On the girls side, Maddie Hoeth was strong in the trowing events for the Chiefs, winning the discus while placing second in the shot put and javelin.

Also for Saranac, Rachael Woodruff was second in the 1,500 with Elise LePage fifth; Mackenzie Converse placed fourth in the 800; Rachel Scarborough was fourth in the girls pentathlon with teammate Sarique Moore fifth; Hannah Desserault was seventh in the 110 hurdles; and Heather Dutko had an 11th-place finish in the 400.

AuSable Valley coach Sean Ganter said his team performed well despite the weather.

“Lily Potthast smashed her previous school 3,000 record of 10:48, placing second in 10:30.63,” Ganter said. “The conditions were very cold, rainy and windy, making the performances even more impressive. Many other personal bests were set.”

Marie Higgins of Peru was the top Section VII finisher in the 100 (10th), 200 (11th) and long jump (16th), while Sofia DeJordy of Seton Catholic was 11th in the 3,000 and Sophia McKiernan of EMW was fifth in the 400 hurdles, beating LePage of Saranac by 0.15 seconds. Jillian Magoon of Beekmantown was sixth in the triple jump, with Ella Messner of Peru placing ninth in the high jump.

Complete results from the event can be found at the finishright.com website.