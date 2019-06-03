Saranac medley relay team seeks trip to nationals

× Rachael Woodruff and the Saranac medley relay team will head to nationals next week in North Carolina. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with the costs.

SARANAC | A unique relay event has brought a quartet of Saranac girls track and field athletes together, heading to North Carolina for the national championships.

The team of Rachael Woodruff, Mackenzie Converse, Heather Dutko and Elise LePage will compete in the medley relay, an event where Dutko will run a 400 meter Leg, Converse 800, LePage 1,200 and Woodruff 1,600.

To help offset the costs, Saranac assistant Matt Medeiros has created a GoFundMe account (search “help send a team to nationals”) in the hopes of raising $1,500 to help with expenses.

For each of the athletes, the trip will be more about the experience of being at a high-level event than the competition itself.

“It had been our goal from the beginning of the season to get the qualifying time and we were able to get it at the Eddy Meet by composite times,” Woodruff said. “We just want to go down and enjoy the experience together because we have never had the chance to do this before.”

“The season has gone really well and we have all been working very hard and dropping our times,” LePage said. “We are ready to compete and we just want to go down, run our best times and have fun.”

“It is going to be a great experience and I am sure it will be a lot of fun,” Dutko added.

Converse added that she looks forward to the challenge.

“I feel we have prepared steadily all season and as a team we have all been successful this season,” she said. “I am looking forward to the atmosphere down there and the ability of the athletes.”

The team will leave for the national event June 12, with races scheduled for the weekend.