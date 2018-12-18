Saranac, Moriah split in bowling

× Moriah’s Hannah Slattery led the Lady Vikings to a win against Saranac Monday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac boys and Moriah girls scored 4-0 wins over their opponent as the two schools faced each other on the lanes Monday.

Nick Pelerin paced the Saranac Chiefs with a 476 series, while Andrew Gaboriault added a 457 triple and Colby Derocher a 419. John Martinez led the Vikings with a 362 series, while Ethan Madill added a 347.

In the girls match, Hannah Slattery had a 360 series to lead the Vikings with Samantha Virmala adding a 341. Gabby Weir had a 410 series for the Chiefs.

Ticonderoga and Peru also split in CVAC competition, as the Ticonderoga Sentinel boys team was led by Gavin Fleury’s 623 triple in a 4-0 win over the Indians. Riley Guay added a 604 series, while Axel Dedirck had a 583 series and Zach Bush a 569. Mike Blower led the Indians with a 559 series, while Tommy Dubay had a 552 series and 242 high game for the Indians.

In the girls match, Kathryn Bowman recorded the high game of 232 and series of 590 as the Indians scored a 4-0 win over the Sentinels as Sarah Williams added a 497 series and Leita Ciolek a 479. Jade Fraiser had the high series for the Sentinels at 458.

Beekmantown Eagles completed 4-0 sweeps of Northeastern Clinton on both sides of the lanes, as Jacob Deyo led the boys with a 657 series and Morgan Brunet had a 636 series for the girls.

Gabe Sisco had a 625 series for the Cougars, while Cassidy Nixon had a 552 triple for the girls and Sabrina Phair a 550.

Willsboro Warriors and AuSable Valley Patriots bowled to a 2-2 tie as Kayla Gay had the high series of 508 for the Warriors and Katelynn Miller a 472 series for the Patriots. Kara Crowningshield added a 423 series for Willsboro, while Madison Tromblee had a 458 series and Katrina Williams a 410 triple for the Patriots.