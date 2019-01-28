Saranac sweeps at CVAC indoor meet

× 1 of 3 Expand Luis Medina helped the Moriah-Westport 3,200 rely team to a first place finish Jan. 26 in the CVAC indoor track meet at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 3 Expand Ella Messner of Peru scored the win in the high jump at the Jan. 26 CVAC indoor meet. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 3 of 3 Expand Patrick Fair gets the baton from Logan VanBuren as the Moriah-Westport boys 3,200 relay team scored a win Jan. 26 at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac boys and girls varsity indoor track and field teams swept the competition at the Jan. 26 CVAC meet at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse as the teams prepare for the sectional and state qualifier meets.

The Saranac boys team scored 117 points to beat out Plattsburgh High by 25 points, followed by Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga, Beekmantown, Peru, AuSable Valley, Moriah-Westport and Seton Catholic.

The Lady Chiefs scored 111 points as second place Peru was three points behind at 108 and Plattsburgh High six points back at 105. They were followed by Saranac Lake, Beekmantown, Seton Catholic, AuSable Valley, Ticonderoga and Moriah-Westport.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

The team of Landon Peters, Logan VanBuren, Solomon Fair and Luis Medina scored a win for Moriah-Westport in the 3,200 boys relay in 9:06.04, while Cameron Duffield won the 55 hurdles for Saranac in a time of 8.12 seconds. Saranac’s Luke Maye won the 55 dash in 6.99 seconds, with Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman winning the 1,600 in 4:42.27 and 1,000 in 2:58.06; Micah McCulley winning the 600 in 1:35.75; Aidan Tallman of AuSable Valley winning the 300 in 41.62 seconds; Heath Lucas of PHS winning the 3,200 in 11:49.97; James Conway of Saranac winning the long jump at 18-10.25; Joe Gonzalez-Lyon winning the triple jump at 39-8; Dillon Schlogl of Ticonderoga winning the high jump at 5-6; Patrick Alberga of Saranac Lake winning the shot put at 44-2; and Connor Kiroy winning the weight throw with a mark of 45-8.

In relays, the Saranac team of Brexton Montville, Luke Maye, Shayne O’Neill and James Conway won the 640 relay in 1:24.94, while the Chiefs also won the 1,600 relay in 4:01.03.

In the girls meet, Tabitha Batu-Tiako of PHS won the 55 hurdles in a time of 10.14 seconds along with the long (14-9.25) and triple (32-3) jumps, while teammate Angelina Lyons won the 55 dash in 7.91 seconds; Abby Bruce of Peru won the 1,500 in 5:26.92; Rachael Woodruff of Saranac won the 600 in 1:44.93; Edina Cecunjanin of Saranac Lake won the 300 in 45.61 seconds; Sara Crippen of Peru won the 1,000 in 3:32.09; Savannah DeJordy of Seton Catholic won the 3,000 in 12:28.52; Ella Messner won the high jump at 4-6; and Jasmine Piper of PHS swept the shot put (32-3) and weight throw (33-1).

In the relays, Seton Catholic got a combined time of 10:56.50 from Failene Yang along with Lea, Sofia and Savannah DeJordy to win the 3,200 relay, while Saranac got wins in the 640 relay from the quartet of Katelyn Blair, Olivia Davis, Leah Madden and Kaylan Wood in a time of 1:38.67, while the team of Rachael Woodruff, Davis, Heather Dutko and Elise LePage won the 1,600 relay in a time of 4:40.93.