Saranac sweeps Northern Adirondack

Saranac's Abigail Duquette tips the ball against Peru last week. The Chiefs scored a 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack Thursday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELLENBURG | Mikayla St. Louis had 13 assists on offense and 14 digs on defense as the Saranac Chiefs swept the Northern Adirondack Bobcats Thursday.

Stephanie Moulton had 10 kills in the Chiefs’ attack, while Trinity Paquin had 18 digs. Abigail Marant and St. Louis also had three aces each. For Northern Adirondack, Alexis Kerr had seven aces and six digs while Anna Brown had five digs, three assists and three kills.

Peru got 16 assists from Olivia Bousquet and seven kills from Marie Higgins as they scored a 3-0 win over the AuSable Valley Patriots. Isabel Martin had four aces for the Indians, while Meaghan Therrien had four aces for the Patriots.

Plattsburgh High Hornets used a balanced attack to score a 3-0 win over Lake Placid with Bridget Melhorn running the attack with 14 assists and seven digs. Alexandra Hartnett had six kills for the Hornets, while Arianna Gowett added five. Evelynn Sharp had nine assists and five kills for the Blue Bombers, with Grace Crawford adding six kills and four digs.

After dropping the first game, the Beekmantown Eagles responded by winning three straight against Northeastern Clinton for the 3-1 win as Albria Rodriguez had 12 kills with Lizzie Hynes recording 17 assists and Alexys Hawks with 12. Meagan Flynn added nine digs. Katera Poupore had 23 digs for the Cougars, while Hannah Hemingway had 12 digs and Sabrina Phair had 10 digs.