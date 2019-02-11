Saranac sweeps sectional indoor titles

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac varsity indoor track and field programs swept their way through the Section VII Championships Feb. 9.

The boys team finished with 175.5 points, while Plattsburgh High was second with 106, followed by Saranac Lake, Beekmantown, Moriah/Westport, Peru, AuSable Valley, Keene, Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic.

The Chiefs scored 146 points to claim the sectional title, followed by Plattsburgh High, Peru, Saranac Lake, Beekmantown, AuSable Valley, Ticonderoga and Seton Catholic.

× Saranac’s Brexton Montville and Luke Maye race for the finish line in the 55 dash at the Section VII indoor championships Feb. 9. Photo by Keith Lobdell

BOYS MEET

Cameron Duffield scored 28 points for the Chiefs, recording wins in the 55 hurdles and 600, while finishing second in the triple jump to Plattsburgh High’s Joe Gonzalez-Lyon, who scored 28 points for the Hornets with a win in the long jump and second-place finish in the high jump.

Luke Maye scored 24 points for the Chiefs on the strength of three second-place finishes (55 hurdles, 55 dash, 300), while Brexton Montville earned 20 points with wins in the 55 dash and 300.

Logan VanBuren of Moriah/Westport placed first in the 1,000 and 1,600 to give his team 29 points, while Keene’s Noah Fine placed second in the mile and first in the two-mile to give the Beavers 18 points. Connor Kiroy of Saranac also scored 18 points, placing second to Patrick Alberga in the shot put while winning the weight throw.

Carter Baron scored 15 points for Beekmantown, winning the high jump while placing fourth in the 55 hurdles.

The Saranac team of Anthony Bernardi, Brandon Goddeau, Zach Rainville and Alex Strack won the 660 relay event; with the Saranac quartet of Goddeau, Shayne O’Neill, Strack and Montville winning the 1,600 relay; and the Saranac Lake team of Anderson Gray, Owen Yando, Caleb Shoemaker and Micah McCulley winning the 3,200 relay.

× Lauren Dixon of Ticonderoga placed second in the high jump at the Section VII Indoor Championships Feb. 9. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Photo by Keith Lobdell Grace Clark of Saranac Lake scored a win in the 55 hurdles and was part of the winning 660 relay team at the Section VII Indoor Championships Feb. 9.

GIRLS MEET

Saranac’s Rachel Woodruff collected 30 points for the Chiefs, scoring wins in the 600, 1,500 and 3,000 events. Teammate Elise LePage added 23 points, winning the 1,000 while placing second in the 600 and fourth in the triple jump.

Plattsburgh High also had high scorers, as Jasmine Piper scored 28 points thanks to wins in the shot put and weight throw along with a second-place finish in the 300. Abi Batu-Tiako added 24 points for the Hornets with second-place finishes in the 55 dash, 55 hurdles and triple jump, while Angelina Lyons earned 20 points in the 55 and triple jump.

Saranac Lake got 18 points from Edina Cecunjanin with a win in the 300 and second-place finish in the 55, while Grace Clark scored 16 points with a win in the 55 hurdles and third-place finish in the long jump.

Peru’s Ella Messner scored a win in the high jump, while scoring a total of 20 points with a third-place finish in the 600 and fifth-place finish in the triple jump.

Jillian Magoon of Beekmantown scored the win in the long jump.

In relay events, the Saranac Lake team of Clark, Bailey Cornell, Chloe Reardon and Cecunjanin won the 660 relay. Heather Dutko, Katelyn Blair, Leah Madden and Gracey Sutton combined to win the 1,600 for Saranac, and Peru won the 3,200 with the team of Jennifer Owen, Harley Gainer, Abby Bruce and Sara Crippen.