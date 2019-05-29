Saranac sweeps track titles again

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell The Saranac Lake 3,200 relay team took the top spot in their event at the Section VII track and field finals May 23. See more photos from this event online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac boys and girls track and field teams retained the Section VII championships May 23 at Plattsburgh High School, holding on in a pair of tight team finishes.

In the boys meet, the Chiefs scored an 11-point victory over Saranac Lake (194-183), while Plattsburgh High was third with 73 points.

The Saranac girls team scored an eight-point victory for the sectional title, edging Plattsburgh High, 158-150. Saranac Lake was third with 90 points.

GIRLS RESULTS

Photo by Jill Lobdell Rachael Woodruff swept the distance events for the Saranac girls track and field team as the Chiefs swept the Section VII titles May 23. See more photos from this event online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

In the sprints, Edina Cecunjanin of Saranac Lake scored wins in the 200 (26.40) and 400 (1:00.84), while Angelina Lyons scored the win in the 100 for the host Hornets with a time of 13.28.

Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff dominated the distance events, winning the 800 (2:25.34), 1,500 (4:49.50) and 3,000 (10:49.56), while Abi Batu-Tiako of Plattsburgh High won the 100 hurdles (17.71) and Elise LePage of Saranac won the 400 hurdles (1:10.84).

Woodruff was part of the Chiefs’ winning 3,200 relay team with Heather Dutko, Angelena Fay and Kennedy Ubl (10:20.79), while Saranac Lake won the 400 relay and Lake Placid the 1,600 relay.

In the field events, Plattsburgh High’s Rebecah Courson won the high jump (4-9), while teammates Lily Snide won the long jump (15-5.75) and Jasmine Piper the shot put (31-11.5).

Beekmantown’s Jillian Magoon scored the win in the triple jump (33-7), while Saranac’s Maddie Hoeth won the discus with a throw of 108-8.

BOYS RESULTS

Photo provided EMW’s Gage Perry and Denali Garnica exchange the baton during the Section VII track and field meet May 23. See more photos from this event online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

Saranac’s Cameron Duffield scored wins in three events, earning the top of the podium in the 110 hurdles (16.52), 400 hurdles (58.76) and high jump (5-6). Teammate Brexton Montville added a pair of wins in the 100 (11.68) and 200 (23.01), while Saranac Lake’s Nicholas Kelting won the 400 (52.25), EMW’s Logan VanBuren the 800 (2:05.85), Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman the 1,600 (4:29.74) and Saranac Lake’s James Catania the 3,200 (10:04.59).

The Saranac Lake team of Catania, Micah McCulley, Anderson Gray and Peter Fogarty won the 3,200 relay, while the Red Storm also won the 1,600 relay and Saranac the 400 relay.

Luke Maye of Saranac won the long jump with a mark of 21-4.5, while Joe Gonzalez-Lyon of PHS won the triple jump (42-1.5), Saranac Lake’s Patrick Alberga the shot put (52-1.5) and teammate Jon Hewitt the discus (125-6).

The top competitors from each event will compete to fill out the Section VII state team roster Friday, May 31, at AuSable Valley High School in the Section VII track qualifier. The state meet will be held June 7-8 at Middletown High School.

Complete results can be found online at finishright.com.