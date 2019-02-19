Saranac wins CVAC wrestling title

× Landen Smith of Saranac works for back points against Kadin Johnson of Peru in the Section VII championships Feb. 9. The two met again Thursday in a dual meet for the CVAC championship, as Smith scored a fall against Johnson and the Chiefs claimed the league title. Photo by Jill Lobdell

SARANAC | The Saranac varsity wrestling team was able to rebound from falling short in the Section VII championships five days earlier, jumping out to a 28-0 lead in defeating Peru, 46-30, to claim the CVAC regular season title.

“It was another classic match between Peru and Saranac,” Chiefs coach Heath Smith said. “Peru has a lot of depth, but head to head, we just match up really well against them.”

The match of the night came at 132, where Logan Dubuque moved up a weight class to face Alex Christman in a battle of two state qualifiers.

Dubuque had a number of quality shots on Christman, who was able to sprawl and elude takedown throughout the match.

After a scoreless opening period, both wrestlers received escape points in the second and third, leading to a 1-1 tie heading into overtime.

In the second overtime, Christman was able to earn an escape point on Dubuque. Dubuque had his chance to score back on Christman in a third overtime, but was unable to escape his grasp as Christman scored a 2-1 win.

“It was a great match,” Smith said. “Alex gained a lot of confidence from that performance to head into the state meet.”

Christman’s win was one of six straight to open the match for the Chiefs, with Ryan Devins opening with a 4-0 win over Aaron Edwards at 99; Collin Clancy a 3-0 win over Ashton Seymour at 106; Landen Smith a 3-2 decision over Kadin Johnson at 113; Robert Foley an 8-0 major decision over Brayden Bushey at 126; and a Noah Clausen pin of Connor Witkiewicz at 138.

Alijah Seymour got Peru on the board with a pin of Jacob Vann, while Saranac’s Bryce Smith scored a win by fall over Jack Hansen at 152 and Zach Swyers of Peru pinned Noah Steigleman at 160.

Saranac then won the next two matches with Jacob Nolan pinning Dustin Goddeau at 170 and Tim Gadway pinning Tyler Bell at 182.

Peru then scored a pair of wins via forfeit in the heavyweights, with Mason Maulding scoring a pinfall over Emilio Lugo at 220.

“We knew they were going to have strength in the heavyweight divisions, and it was our goal to get out to a fast start,” Smith said. “It was a great night of wrestling and it has given the kids a boost of confidence as we look forward to states next week.”

Eleven state qualifiers — Clancy, Devins, Landen and Bryce Smith, Christman and Nolan from Saranac; along with Dubuque, Seymour, Swyers, Maulding and Dalton Criss from Peru — will compete in the NYSPHSAA state championship meet Feb. 22-23 at the Times Union Center in Albany.

They will be joined by Northern Adirondack’s Troy Labarge and Jace Filion, along with Kaeden Peryea from Beekmantown and Jason Fletcher of AuSable Valley.