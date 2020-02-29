Sarnow 21st at state gymnastics meet

× Expand Nate Sarnow, shown at the Section VII championships, placed 21st overall at the NYSPHSAA state meet Saturday.

COLD SPRING HARBOR | Beekmantown’s Nate Sarnow was the top finisher for the Section VII contingent of gymnasts at the NYSPHSAA championship meet at Cold Soring Harbor High School Saturday.

Sarnow placed 21st in the all around, scoring 33.7 points overall (9.0 vault, 8.1 bars, 8.2 beam and 8,4 bars).

Peru’s Rylee Desso was 28th overall, scoring a 7.825 on the vault, 7.325 on bars, 8.0 on beam and 8.175 on floor.

Teammate Maddy Witkiewicz was 29th overall, with scores of 7.8 on the vault, 6.95 on the bars, 8.05 on beam and 8.025 on floor.

Other scores were as follows:

Vault: Shawna Manor (7.9), Morgan Hughes (7.65), Paige Gricoski (7.5).

Bars: Dakota Finley (7.150), Kennedy Beyer (6.5), Kendra Lawliss (6.2).

Beam: Dakota Tender (7.750), McKalyie Taylor (7.6), Morgan Hughes (7.35).

Floor: Dakota Finley (8.1), Kennedy Beyer (7.825), Shawna Manor (7.3).