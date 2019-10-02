Sarnow leads Eagles to win

× Expand Keith Lobdell Lauren Gonyo placed second overall for the Beekmantown Eagles in their win over Peru Oct. 1.

BEEKMANTOWN | In a season where every meet has been decided by less than two full points, the Beekmantown Eagles had the biggest night of the season so far in a 157.95-153.7 win over Peru Oct. 1.

Sarnow took the top spot in three events — vault, bars and floor while placing third on beam — earning the all-around title with a score of 34.95.

Teammate Lauren Gonyo was second with a win on the beam and second place finish on the vault.

Maddie Witkiewicz was the top finisher for Peru, placing second on the vault, bars and beam, with a third place finish on the floor exercise.

Paige Gricoski had a third place finish on the vault for BCS, while Rylee Desso placed second on the bars and floor for Peru.