Sarnow Section VII top finisher at states

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Nate Sarnow of Beekmantown was the top all-around finisher for Section VII at the NYSPHSAA gymnastics championships March 2.

COLD SPRING HARBOR | Nate Sarnow of Beekmantown was the top finisher for Section VII at the NYSPHSAA gymnastics meet March 2 at Cold Spring Harbor High School.

Sarnow finished the all-around competition with a score of 31.325, placing him 28th, with a high score of 8.775 on the floor exercise.

Peru’s Maddie Witkiewicz scored 30.575 in the four all-around events (high of 8.200 on vault), while teammate Allie Timmons scored a total of 30.125 (8.200 vault).

On the vault, Lauren Gonyo scored an 8.100, while Paige Gricoski scored 8.000 and Dakota Tender 7.750.

Rylee Desso recorded a score of 6.900 on the bars, with Kennedy Beyer scoring 6.200 and Mikalyie Taylor 6.000.

Gonyo scored 7.075 on the beam, with Jenna Swyers scoring 7.00 and Tender a 6.850.

On the floor, Beyer and Desso each scored 8.400, while Swyers scored 8.275.