Scholar athletes announced

× The Section VII/Class D champion Westport girls varsity basketball team was named a NYSPHSAA scholar-athlete team, while senior Kaeli Brack (second from right) was named to the MVAC scholar-athlete team.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced scholar-athlete teams for the winter 2018-19 sports season.

A total of 633 NYSPHSAA member schools submitted scholar-athlete information this season. To qualify as a scholar-athlete team, 75 percent of the team roster average GPA must be 90.0 or above. To be named a scholar-athlete individual, a student must earn an individual GPA of 90.0 or above regardless of their team earning scholar-athlete team status. A record-high 33,275 students achieved this milestone in the winter.

In Section VII, Beekmantown led the way with 72 named as scholar athletes, while Plattsburgh High had 71, Saranac Lake 66, Saranac 58, Lake Placid 42, Peru 38, Northeastern Clinton 37, AuSable Valley 36, Ticonderoga 31, Moriah 28, Seton Catholic 15, Willsboro 15, Bolton 14, Crown Point 14, Indian Lake/Long Lake 11, Westport eight, Schroon Lake six and Johnsburg three.

Scholar-athlete teams included:

Boys basketball: AuSable Valley, Crown Point, Northeastern Clinton, Peru, Saranac, Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga, Willsboro.

Boys bowling: Northeastern Clinton, Saranac, Ticonderoga.

Boys hockey: Lake Placid, Northeastern Clinton, Plattsburgh High, Saranac.

Boys indoor: AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Moriah (EMW), Saranac, Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga.

Boys skiing: Saranac Lake.

Boys swimming: Plattsburgh High.

Competitive cheerleading: Moriah, Northeastern Clinton.

Girls basketball: AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Indian Lake/Long Lake, Lake Placid, Moriah, Northeastern Clinton, Peru, Plattsburgh High, Saranac, Saranac Lake, Schroon Lake, Ticonderoga, Westport, Willsboro.

Girls bowling: Beekmantown, Peru, Plattsburgh High.

Girls hockey: Beekmantown (Chazy and NCCS), Lake Placid, Plattsburgh High.

Girls indoor: AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Moriah, Peru, Plattsburgh High, Saranac, Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga.

Girls skiing: Lake Placid, Saranac Lake.

MVAC SCHOLAR ATHLETES NAMED

Along with the NYSPHSAA announcement of the 2018-19 scholar athletes, the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference has also named their scholar athletes for the winter sports season. They are: