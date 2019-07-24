Scholar athletes named in Section VII

× Expand The CVAC and MVAC have announced their spring scholar athlete teams.

PLATTSBURGH | The top scholar athletes in Section VII for the spring sports season have been announced in both the CVAC and MVAC.

Herbert Awards

The spring John J. Herbert All Academic teams are made up of a male and female from each school in the CVAC and includes:

AuSable Valley: Tyler McLean and Camryn Lincoln.

Beekmantown: Declan Glitz and Taylor Nelson.

Lake Placid: Lindsey Rath and Hayden Plank.

Moriah: Sydney Langey and Zachary Baker.

Northern Adirondack: Cody Peryea and Grace Thume.

Northeastern Clinton: Ian O’Donnell and Meara McManus.

Peru: Francis Kneussle and Dakota Mousseau.

Plattsburgh High: Matthew Golden and Quincy Parkinson.

Saranac: Byron Wing and Samantha Wells.

Saranac Lake: Anderson Gray and Maggie Carpenter.

Seton Catholic: Thomas Deremiah and Georgia Boule.

Ticonderoga: Bryce Gautreau and Savannah LaCourse.

MVAC scholars

The MVAC scholar athlete team includes two schools for the final time, as Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport will be joined as Boquet Valley Central School next season. The members of the scholar athlete team include:

Bolton: Molly Showers and Craig Wholey.

Chazy: Ben Norcross and Emmy Moak.

Crown Point: Andrew DuShane and Makayla Racine.

Elizabethtown-Lewis: Lucas Spilling and Sarah Chandler.

Indian Lake: Emily Deshaw.

Johnsburg: Ryan Morris and Jennie Allen.

Keene: Noah El Rimawi-Fine and Lynn Palen.

Minerva: Kaleb Davie and Kate Wimberly.

Newcomb: Peter O’Donnell and Grace Armstrong.

Schroon Lake: Anna Maisonville and Harrison Gereau.

Wells: Coby Stuart and Joyellen Trezise.

Westport: Rachel Storey and Will Napper.

Willsboro: Regan Arnold and Jenna Ford.