Schwoebel, Brack lead Westport to 20th title

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Westport Abbey Schwoebel drives to the basket against Bolton’s Maria Baker in the Section VII/Class D championship game March 1. Schwoebel hit her first of two free throws with 1.7 seconds left in the game to give the Eagles a 38-37 win.

PLATTSBURGH | In their biggest game of the season, the Westport Eagles got the biggest contributions from their oldest and youngest starter in the Section VII/Class D finals against Bolton Friday, March 1.

Senior Kaeli Brack scored eight of her 12 points in the second quarter to help the Eagles take an 18-15 lead into halftime, while eighth grader Abbey Schwoebel scored seven of her 13 in the second half, including the first of two free throws to give the Eagles a 38-37 lead with 1.7 seconds left en route to its 20th title in their final season as a program.

“I was just thinking take my time and I’ll have it,” Schwoebel said of stepping to the line and making the free throw. “It worked and it is just a great feeling right now. It’s such an accomplishment and I am so proud of my team.

“For an eighth grader to step up like that is impressive,” said Eagles coach Hokey McKinley. “Missing the second shot was probably the better result for us so they could not advance the ball, but when Ella (King) got the rebound, we knew it was over.”

Schwoebel added 10 rebounds and four assists in the Eagles effort, while playing key defense against Bolton’s Maria Baker.

“Abbey was guarding Baker and she gave us key baskets when we needed them,” McKinley said.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Kaeli Brack of Westport looks to make sure she stays inbounds while grabbing a rebound against Bolton’s Molly Showers.

Brack, who finished with seven boards along with her 12 points, was charged with guarding Katelyn Van Auken.

“Kaeli hit some key shots in the first half when no one else was really hitting anything and gave us some life,” McKinley said of the senior’s play. “Her defense on Van Auken was impressive. It takes a team effort to defend Katelyn and Maria Baker and Kaeli led that charge,”

“I am so proud of Kaeli and the team is so proud of her,” Schwoebel said. “She stepped on that floor and played as hard as she could and we are so happy for her.”

“This game meant everything,” said Brack. “It was just so amazing because it is the last year of Westport basketball and we were able to make history. To be a senior, it just doubles the excitement. It was just a great ending to what has been a great season in Section VII, but we also know it is not over yet.”

Point guard Rachel Storey finished with six points and eight rebounds.

“We have been (to the sectional finals) four times over the past two years, so it feels good to get a win,” she said. “We worked really well. Abbey and Kaeli made some really good shots and we were able to work the ball around on offense and play really good team defense.”

“It is incredibly rewarding to have graduated so many seniors last season, not knowing what to expect because of that, and to now be 19-1 at this point is really sweet,” McKinley said.

Skylar Bisselle added four points, while King had three points and 15 rebounds, including the offensive board to seal the game.

Maggie Ploufe added three assists, including a key pass to Brack in the fourth quarter.

For Bolton, Van Auken finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Baker had seven points and Kiara Mantz added six points and eight boards. Jane Pfau scored three point while Molly Showers added two and Alysha McGarr scored one point to go with 10 rebounds.

Westport will now travel to Hudson Valley Community College Saturday, March 9, to play Section II/Class D champion Bishop Gibbons at 1 p.m.