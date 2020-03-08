Scoring spurts lead Saranac to Class B title

× Expand Keth Lobdell Saranac won the Section VII/Class B title over Beekmantown Saturday.

PLATTSBURGH | Double-digit scoring runs of 12-0 and 10-0 in the second quarter and an 11-0 run in the fourth propelled top seed Saranac to a 67-43 win over Beekmantown in the Section VII/Class B title game Saturday.

The first Chiefs run started in near the end of the first quarter, where they scored eight of a 12-point unanswered run that last into the second to build a 21-7 lead before a 10-0 run at the end of the half gave Saranac a 35-13 lead.

The Chiefs then shut the door on the Eagles with a fourth quarter 11-0 run.

Connor Recore led the Chiefs with 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals; with Jared Duquette scoring 14 first half points with seven rebounds before sitting out the second half with an injury.

“We can do this any night,” said Recore of the team’s balance. “Jared got it going early and Jack got out of his slump, so we are getting on a roll now.”

“At the top of the press I was trying to go for steals and be aggressive — I was gambling a little more than usual,” said Duquette. “I think we took them by surprise with the trap in the last minutes and were able to explode for points.”

Jack Mather finished with 13 points and five rebounds, while Brady Hebert had nine points, three assists and four steals.

“It felt good to get my confidence back, to be making shots and contributing to this team was an awesome feeling,” said Mather, who now has his sites set on a triple crown. “It’s been soccer season and basketball season, now let’s see if we can get a baseball title as well.”

“We took advantage of the mis-matches early and that is what gave us the lead,” said Hebert. “Jared played some strong defense and Jack was hitting shots. Thats what helped us.”

Cogan Johnston added six points and is rebounds, while Conner Burns came off the bench for six points and three steals.

“I try to bring energy off the bench and try to keep the momentum going in our favor,” said Burns

“Coming into the game we knew we had to work on rebounds and not give them second chance points, and that is what would put them away,” said Johnston, who also was proud of the balance the team had. When we click as a team it’s the best basketball you can play.”

“That summarizes what this team is about, they work well together and they are unselfish,” said Chiefs coach Mike Recore. “We lost one of our big guns and someone else stepped up. They have all worked hard since day one. Jared’s points were huge at the end of the half and that is what he has done all year with his long arms and athleticism. Jack and Brady have stepped it up in the playoffs. When they come into practice, you can see it in their eyes they want to succeed.”

Keegan Brown scored two points for the Chiefs, with Nick Liberty adding one.

For the Eagles, Cole Nephew had 14 points and four boards, while Parker Kelly combined 13 points and eight rebounds, Ian-James McCasland six points and eight boards, Nate Finley four points, Andrew Sorrell three points and Andrew VanNatten three points.

John LaPorte added a pair of rebounds.

Regional finals

The Chiefs (18-4) will now play in Beekmantown, where Section VII will host the winner of the Section X/II regional semifinal between Ogdensburg Free Academy and Schalmont Friday, March 13, with a 7 p.m. tip.